Fans of the action packed franchise will need to wait quite a bit longer for the next chapter in this story

We have bad news for Indiana Jones fans. Disney has just announced that the anticipated Indiana Jones 5 release will be pushed back almost a full year from July 29, 2022, to June 30, 2023. The follow up to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull has been long awaited by fans as the previous installment of this long running action franchise came out over ten years ago. Fans eager to see what awaits Indiana Jones will need to wait even longer following this set back news announced by Disney today.

Not much has been known about the film, other than recently leaked photos of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford filming in Sicily. In the pictures, we see an exhasperated Waller-Bridge dragging Ford out of a mud pit. With the added spotting of what appeared to be a group of actors clad as Roman gladiators fighting as well as paddling giant boats, fans have been suggesting that this may be part of some sort of time travel plot for the fifth installment.

Image via Universal

RELATED: Harrison Ford Suffers Injury Rehearsing 'Indiana Jones 5' Fight Sequence

Indiana Jones 5 is at least in good company with its pushback date. Disney has also announced the delayed releases of a few more films to include Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Although none of these movies will be pushed back by a full year like Indiana Jones, fans are sure to be disappointed by needing to wait a little bit longer for follow ups to their favorite films.

What we do know about the new Indiana Jones movie so far is that along with Ford and Waller-Bridge, we will be treated to the talents of Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Boyd Holbrook (The Predator), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro).

They say that good things come to those who wait, so hopefully Indiana Jones 5 will be a well worth it, box office hit, even with the extra year of waiting.

KEEP READING: ‘Doctor Strange 2’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, and Other MCU Movies Get New Release Dates

Share Share Tweet Email

Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson on ‘Dune’, How Frank Herbert Was Ahead of His Time, and Why They Love Denis Villeneuve They also talk about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of 'Dune.'

Read Next