2023 looks to be another exciting year at the movies. One of the most highly anticipated films next year is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. However, not even Indiana Jones can fight off toxic fandom and needless hate. With reshoot rumors whipping around the internet, director James Mangold has officially put those unwarranted “concerns” to bed.

Mangold took to Twitter to dismiss the rumors, writing, “So I took a [birthday] break from trolls. But it seems I gotta once again say…We’re not shooting and never shot any new scenes or ‘alternate endings’. Our film is 99% finished, getting rated by MPAA and VFX being completed. Happy Holidays!” The director took it a step further responding to a fan who didn’t believe him saying, “Well, Anthony, it is so kind of you to call me bullshit but I made ‘Logan’ and ‘Ford v Ferrari’ and ‘Indiana Jones 5’ and it didn’t happen on any of them. I can only speak to my experiences. Be well.”

There have been so many sourceless rumors surrounding Indy 5 since the film's conception. The most popular one being that Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character would be taking up the mantle of Indiana Jones by the film's end. This was immediately shot down by both Mangold and star Harrison Ford. Indiana Jones is one of the most treasured franchises in pop culture, so it’s disheartening that the character’s exciting return is getting clouded in this kind of disgusting hate. Toxic fandom is nothing new for the industry, but it’s only grown more emboldened and vile as time has gone on, particularly with the help of social media.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: 'Indiana Jones 5': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About 'The Dial of Destiny'

Indiana Jones is an American institution. Both Disney and Mangold know this. They understand the massive weight of the task in front of them. With Mangold’s frankly brilliant filmography that includes Logan, Ford v Ferrari, and 3:10 to Yuma, Mangold is an excellent choice to take the reins from Steven Spielberg.

Dial of Destiny is the first film in the franchise since 2008 and will see Indy going up against former Nazis in the space program, setting up an exciting adventure for both INdy and fans. Additionally, the trailer released earlier this month has been celebrated as one of the best of the year.

So the moral of the story is, don’t believe anything you hear online without following the source and if you have nothing nice to say, please don’t spread hate. If anyone deserves our faith and the benefit of the doubt, it’s Mangold.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is releasing exclusively in theaters on June 30, 2023. While we wait for more actual news about Ford’s final adventure in the fedora, you can view Mangold’s full post below.