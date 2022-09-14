For someone who often wants to work alone, Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones (Harrison Ford) seems to have friends all around the globe. There's the pilot Jock (Fred Sorenson) who helped him escape the Hovitos, then there's of course his kid sidekick, Short Round (Key Huy Quan), in Temple of Doom (1984), and who could possibly forget his delightful museum companion Marcus Brody (Denholm Elliott)? However, as great as those allies are, there really is only one person who could truly be considered Indy's best friend.

"I miss the desert, I miss the sea, and I miss waking up every morning wondering what kind of adventure the new day will bring to us." This quote might not sound familiar just yet, but it will be once the currently untitled Indiana Jones 5 releases, as this is a statement from none other than John Rhys-Davies' Sallah Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir in the first ever trailer for the fifth film in the series that was screened exclusively at the D23 Expo. While attending the Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studio Showcase at the convention, I witnessed with my own eyes the triumphant return of one of my favorite characters in the entire series. I wish I could tell you more about the incredible action that was apparently in the rest of the trailer, but after that oh-so-iconic fez hat came on screen, I may have lost consciousness out of pure excitement.

RELATED: 'Indiana Jones 5': Frank Marshall Hints at Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Newcomer Role

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Indiana Jones 5 Is Looking Like It'll Be a Mighty Adventure

You may be asking why Sallah, a seemingly minor character from the previous films, returning for the next film is a big deal. That's because it's not just a grade-A shot of nostalgia, it's one of the best indications that the hotly anticipated fifth film will be a hit. There are other hopeful signs too, as I could talk about how director James Mangold (Logan) has consistently delivered quality storytelling and entertainment with his prior films or how a rarely emotional Harrison Ford was on the brink of tears while praising the film at the Expo, but there are so many reasons why Sallah's return could be a sign of great things to come.

No Sallah, No Good

The first reason is, admittedly, born purely out of superstition. Let's take a look at the four previous movies for a second. First, there's Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), one of the most well-known and beloved films of all time that reinvigorated the action-adventure genre, as well as the film that introduced Sallah. Then there's Temple of Doom, and while it has its moments, it had an overly dark tone that failed to ground its characters and craft a compelling narrative, while also not bringing back Sallah. Then the original trilogy concludes with The Last Crusade (1989), which brought the franchise back to its roots with a higher emphasis on archeology and religion, a far more entertaining plot than Temple of Doom, and most importantly, it saw the return of Sallah. Finally, last and least, there's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008), almost universally considered the worst film in the series for its cartoonish set-pieces, over-reliance on CGI, and the biggest sin of all, (say it with me) not bringing back Sallah.

So, to recap, the two films in the franchise that are the most beloved by nearly all are the ones that have Sallah in them, while the two films that are typically regarded as the weakest are the ones that John Rhys-Davies wasn't in. Am I suggesting that Sallah being in a movie is the only factor that makes an Indiana Jones movie good or bad? Yes. Yes, I am. But another thing about Sallah that works so well is how his character functions as a foil to Indy's.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Indy and Sallah Are a Match Made in Heaven

In so many ways, Sallah and Indy are complete polar opposites to each other. Where Sallah is a giggly optimist, Indy is a bit of a grouchy pessimist. Sallah is very spiritual and religious while Indy is more agnostic and secular. Sallah is a staunch family man, Indy tries hard to avoid serious attachments. Basically, the only thing they share is a fear of snakes (asps to be specific), so why exactly are they friends? Well for one, Sallah represents a glimpse into a life that Indy never was really able to have. What Jones sees is a man who lives every day like it's an adventure even though he often stays home with his wife and nine children. It's perhaps a life that he and his long-time flame Marion (Karen Allen) could have had if he would only hang up his hat and whip and settle down.

We all love Indiana Jones, but he can occasionally be a hard person to relate to. He's grumpy, rude, brash, arrogant, and flat-out unlikable sometimes, such as his abandonment of Marion to go out and hunt some treasure. Yes, his heart is ultimately in the right place, but he's closer to a James Bond than he is Superman. Sallah, from the very moment we meet him, is an instantly lovable presence. Friendly, funny, and wise, he is not only often Indy's voice of reason, but he is also Indy's (and the audience's) breath of fresh air from the harsh realities of the rest of the world.

Not only is Sallah well-respected in his community with Indy affectionately calling him "the best digger in Egypt", but he's also just a reliable, good-hearted person whose willing to help those in need against injustice. In helping Indy in various adventures against the Third Reich, one of the most powerful oppressors in history, Sallah not only makes himself a potential target, but also his wife and children. So, why does he help? Because Sallah knows what Indy is searching for, be it the Ark of the Covenant or the Holy Grail, he knows that these adventures are ones that will have grave consequences on the rest of the world should Indy fail.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

There's Only One Sallah, and That's John Rhys-Davies

The character of Sallah is sensational and lovable, but there's a key ingredient to his success: John Rhys-Davies. Believe it or not, at one point, Steven Spielberg's first choice for the actor to play Sallah was Danny DeVito, and while I would never speak ill of the mighty Frank Reynolds, it's hard to imagine anyone besides Rhys-Davies playing the role. With nearly 300 IMDb credits to his name, Rhys-Davies is a master at his craft, and that even shows in a small role like Sallah. He brings true levity, emotion, and humor to the part in a way that few actors probably could. So many quotes that would probably be forgotten are made memorable by his iconic delivery, like "It's as if the pharaohs have returned", or "Asps...very dangerous...you go first," and even the word "Run" has incredible comedic weight thanks to Rhys-Davies.

Already, that line from the D23 trailer sets the stage perfectly not just for Indy's next (and possibly last) adventure, but also for Sallah's. These are two men who are getting up there in age. Men who used to run headfirst into their next adventure, but the cruel claws of time are scratching their way closer to them. It's something that all of us will have to face eventually and anticipating it is probably the scariest thing for a person to imagine, regardless of how many death-defying feats they've achieved until then. It's a time when a person will need a friend by their side more than ever, and in the case of Indiana Jones, you couldn't ask for a better friend than Sallah.