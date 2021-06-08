A new set photo shows us Indiana Jones 5’s production is moving forward, with Harrison Ford back to his iconic brown jacket and hat. The new set photo features Ford, in a fedora and a mask, standing on the set of Indiana Jones 5, which recently started shooting at the U.K.

Besides Ford, Indiana Jones 5 also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen recently spoke with Collider, praising Indiana Jones 5’s script and underlining how he was invited to help create his own character. Whatever part Mikkelsen plays, we know it will be good, as his work in big franchises such as James Bond (Casino Royale), the MCU (Doctor Strange), and Star Wars (Rogue One) was nothing but spectacular.

This year marks the fortieth anniversary of Ford and Indiana Jones, as Raiders of the Lost Ark came out in 1981. This is the first time we've seen the character of Indiana Jones since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. While there have been some rumors that Ford might be saying goodbye to the role, much in the way he did with Blade Runner 2049 and Star Wars, it's unclear if this fifth film will be a start of a new direction for the franchise.

Indiana Jones 5 is the first film of the franchise to not be directed by Steven Spielberg, who will produce it alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. James Mangold (Logan, Ford v. Ferrari) will direct with a script he co-wrote with screenwriting duo Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. After working on the four previous films, John Williams will return to compose the score of Indiana Jones 5.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022. Check out the new set photo below.

