Images of Phoebe Waller-Bridge on set filming Indiana Jones 5 have begun surfacing onto the web, showing what seems to be the actress in the late 1960s. The photos feature Waller-Bridge dressed like a gender-flipped version of good ol' Indy himself. Waller-Bridge was cast in the fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise back in April in a currently undisclosed role.

On top of Waller-Bridge, the star-studded cast of Indiana Jones 5 consists of franchise staple Harrison Ford, as well as Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones. In addition to these impressive names, Antonio Banderas has just joined the ensemble as well. There are currently no plot details available, and the only aspect of the film's story that is currently known is the fact that Jones is still married to Marion Ravenwood. However, Karen Allen, who previously portrayed Marion in the franchise's previous installments has not yet been confirmed to come back for the fifth film.

James Mangold, who helmed Logan and Ford v Ferrari, is directing the film from a screenplay by himself, Jez Butterworth, and John-Henry Butterworth. Production on the movie began in the U.K. on June 4 of this year. Several controversies on set have occurred, including complaints from a private residence and Harrison Ford sustaining a shoulder injury. However, the production is still going strong and the crew is working around Ford's injury.

The latest Indiana Jones film is currently slated to hit theaters on July 29, 2022, after being pushed back several times. Since filming has been underway for almost two months, it would be safe to assume that more images, teasers, and plot details will be released fairly soon. Check out the images of Waller-Bridge below.

