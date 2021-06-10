As the production of Indiana Jones 5 moves forward, we are getting new glimpses of the highly-awaited sequel, which, as is fitting of the series, includes the Nazis.

From a new set video published on YouTube by the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, we learned that scenes from Indiana Jones 5 were shot on the railway last weekend in England. However, what really catches the attention are the swastikas and the Imperial Eagles painted all over the set, which means the Nazis will certainly be back to torment Professor Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford).

The Nazis have been the primary villains for two of the four previous Indiana Jones films. In Raiders of the Lost Ark, set in 1936, Indiana is hired by the US government to retrieve the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazi Germans. As for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, set in 1938, the Holy Grail is the prize coveted by the Nazis and by our fedora-wearing archeologist.

Image via Paramount

RELATED:‌ ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’: Karen Allen Reveals How She and Paul Freeman Improvised One of the Film’s Best Scenes

The presence of Nazis in Indiana Jones 5 is somewhat a surprise, given that the movie is a sequel to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was set in 1957, when Nazi Germany was already defeated and the new villains in Indiana’s path are the Soviets.

Indiana Jones 5 also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen in undisclosed roles. We’ve recently seen Ford himself on set, wearing the iconic Indiana Jones outfit, but so far we don’t know much about the upcoming sequel. This is the first Indiana Jones not directed by Steven Spielberg, who will produce instead. James Mangold (Logan, Ford v. Ferrari) directs Indiana Jones 5 from a script he co-wrote with screenwriting duo Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled for release on July 29, 2022. Check out the new set video below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Watch 'Indiana Jones' Legendary Sound Designer Ben Burtt and John Roesch Reveal Where the Franchise's Iconic Sounds Come From

Share Share Tweet Email

'Midnight in the Switchgrass': Red Band Trailer Reveals Bruce Willis and Megan Fox's Crime Thriller The film comes to select theaters, VOD, and home video on July 27.

Read Next