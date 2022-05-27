During this week’s Lucasfilm panel at the Star Wars Celebration event, all eyes were on film star and living legend Harrison Ford as he came to the stage. Ford couldn’t be left out of the event, since he played fan-favorite and iconic Star Wars character Han Solo – but his presence was to highlight another beloved character: Indiana Jones, who comes back to the big screen in 2023.

The Indiana Jones 5 segment of the panel reminded us that the movie is set to premiere on June 30, 2023, a date that was first announced back in October. Ford is reprising the title role and James Mangold (Logan) helms, taking on the directing duties that were executed by master filmmaker Steven Spielberg in all four previous installments of the franchise. Mangold celebrated recently the official start of editing and post-production on Indy 5, which means we can look forward to good stuff coming our way.

And speaking of good stuff… Ford, Mangold, and award-winning producers Frank Marshall and Kathleen Kennedy provided the very first treat of Indiana Jones 5 to fans at the Star Wars Celebration, with a first-look image that isn’t too revealing but teases what we can expect to see until the middle of next year. The image shows the world’s favorite archeologist walking across a decaying bridge inside a cave. Judging from Indy’s silhouette, he doesn’t seem too worried about being in a dark and dangerous cave, but after seeing death up close several times, it’s probably a normal Thursday to him.

The panel also celebrated five-time Academy Award winner John Williams, who turned 90 years old earlier this year. Williams, who composed the score of all previous Indiana Jones films, is another important player who's coming back to score the new installment. Williams is also an important part of the Star Wars family: he composed the iconic original Star Wars theme. Williams's score is heard throughout the Star Wars franchise, in various forms.

The plot of Indiana Jones 5 is still being kept under lock and key by the production team. Rumors point to a passing-of-the-torch kind of story, which could mean that the franchise is coming back to life with Ford as a secondary character. In addition, a set video from last year heavily suggests that Indy’s old enemies – the Nazis – are also making a comeback to the story.

Additional cast members of Indiana Jones 5 include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Thomas Kretschmann, all of them in undisclosed roles. The script is co-written by director Mangold and screenwriting duo Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

Indiana Jones 5 premieres in theaters on June 30, 2023.

