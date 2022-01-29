Hasbro will continue to make toys based on Lucasfilm's popular film franchises. The company has announced that it has renewed its licensing deal with Lucasfilm, which will now include making toys based on the Indiana Jones franchise, including the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.

Hasbro's renewal of their deal with Lucasfilm also means that the company will continue to make toys and games based on the Star Wars franchise. The company has worked with Disney for decades, and recently renewed their deal to continue to make products based on characters from Marvel in 2020. "Disney has long valued its relationship with Hasbro in developing fresh, imaginative products and toys that delight our fans of all ages," said Stephanie Young (President of Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. "We're thrilled to continue collaborating with this iconic company - one that will help lift our consumer experiences across the Marvel, Star Wars and now Indiana Jones franchises to new heights for years to come."

Hasbro's Indiana Jones toy line will be available in the United States in 2023. A fifth film in the franchise, starring Harrison Ford and directed by James Mangold, is also scheduled to be released next year. The company previously produced the toys for the 2008 film Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (directed by Steven Spielberg). "We're proud to deepen our close working relationship with the Disney team to bring innovative and engaging play experiences to kids, fans, and families inspired by some of the world's most iconic entertainment brands," said Eric Nyman (Hasbro's Chief Consumer Officer). "In addition to a slate of new collectibles, figures, role play gear, and games for Star Wars and Marvel, it's an honor to bring Indiana Jones back to Hasbro and help introduce the franchise to a new generation of fans." The toys for the original 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark were made by the company Kenner, which is now part of Hasbro.

Image via Hasbro

RELATED: Why 'Red Tails' Was a Sign of Hollywood's Future and Pre-Disney Lucasfilm's Last Gasp

Joining Ford in the upcoming untitled fifth film of the Indiana Jones series will be Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and Olivier Richters. Mangold also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. Spielberg will be a producer for the film, as well as Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. The film will be the first Indiana Jones distributed by Disney since the company's purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012. The previous four films in the franchise were distributed by Paramount Pictures.

Hasbro's line of Indiana Jones merchandise will be released in 2023. The fifth film in the franchise is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2023.

Why Tim Burton's 'Planet of the Apes' Is a Masterclass Of Mask Acting There's no monkeying around in these masks

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email