After the Star Wars Celebration event provided us with a first-look image of the upcoming blockbuster Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth adventure in the Indiana Jones saga and reminded everyone that its premiere is inching closer, Brazil's Comic-Con Experience decided to follow-up on that and provide us with the highly anticipated adventure’s first trailer. This is some exciting news from the franchise, since fans got a low blow when the July 2022 release was scrapped back in October. In the new installment, Harrison Ford reprises the title character's role for the first time in roughly 15 years. The new movie is the sequel to the last entry, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

One thing we were sure we could expect from the trailer was a little bit of adventure. In that department, the Indiana Jones 5 trailer delivered - and then some. Aside from — of course — teasing the highly anticipated return of Harrison Ford as Indy, it then throws him back in action with the franchise classics: Giant rolling ball, punches galore, horse rides, motorcycle piloting, train surfing, and a chase sequence that will certainly be one of the movie's highlights.

The trailer also reveals that franchise newcomer Phoebe Waller Bridge (Fleabag) will be very much part of action sequences, sharing the spotlight with Ford (who is now 80 years old and still jumping into action sequences, it's always important to remember). Since this is just a tease of what is sure to be a lot of material from the upcoming blockbuster coming our way, the story is still kept under wraps. What we can gather from the trailer, though, is that Indiana is trying to lead a quiet life and will probably be forced to put on his hat and crack the whip again.

Teaser Trailer Stimulates Speculation of What is the Plot of Indiana Jones 5

Even though details from Indiana Jones 5’s plot are still scarce, rumors point to a passing-of-the-torch kind of story. This would make sense if Lucasfilm intends to kickstart Indy’s adventures back to life once again — something that worked pretty well with Star Wars and Creed. Rumors that Jurassic World star Chris Pratt would be the one who got this torched passed to were quashed by the actor himself. So far, cast members confirmed to join Ford in the adventure aside from Waller-Bridge are Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Toby Jones (Captain America: The First Avenger), and Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro).

Indiana Jones 5 is directed by two-time Academy Award nominee James Mangold, who previously helmed Logan and Ford v. Ferrari. He co-writes the screenplay with John-Henry Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow) and Jez Butterworth (Spectre).

The Indiana Jones franchise debuted all the way back in 1981, and the trilogy became a cinema classic revered by its action sequences and its late 30s setting, which was a callback to movie serials and westerns of that time. The four previous movies’ gross amounts to almost $2 billion, and Ford has starred in all of them. Part 5 of the story has been in the works for a long time, so the new entry is highly anticipated by fans.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres on June 30, 2023. You can watch the trailer below:

