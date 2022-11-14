Following last week's news that an Indiana Jones television adaptation may soon be arriving on the small screen via Disney+, the director of what is currently planned to be Harrison Ford's final outing as the intrepid archeologist has confirmed we will be seeing more of Indy soon.

While the highly anticipated movie won't be hitting screens until next summer, it does appear fans will get their first proper look at the film within the next month, which should give fans plenty of holiday cheer when it does indeed arrive.

Director James Mangold, when responding to a query from an excited fan about when the next piece of promotional material could be expected, responded to the fan on Twitter by stating: "Less than 30 days." While Mangold didn't specifically state that the promotional material would indeed be a new trailer, logically it would make sense. A trailer for the movie was shown, behind closed doors, at the D23 Expo in Anaheim back in September as part of the Lucasfilms panel put on by Kathleen Kennedy.

Image via Paramount Pictures

The timing would also make sense with regards to packaging it for maximum exposure alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, another film being released by Disney which is due to be released theatrically on December 16. Attaching the trailer to what could quite feasibly be the most watched movie of the year would be an intelligent move, and ensure plenty of eyes on the product. The first image from the movie was shown off at Lucasfilm's panel during Star Wars Celebration back in May. It showed Indy walking over a rotting bridge inside what looked to be a cave, and of course, the image silhouettes his iconic fedora hat.

The plot of Indiana Jones 5 is still being kept tightly under wraps by the members of the production team. Ford has been spotted wearing motion capture sensors on his face which may lend credence to some rumours that Indy will be de-aged in the film at some stage. Additionally, a set video from last year heavily hinted at the presence of Indy's old nemesis, the Nazis, will be returning to the fore as his last enemy to conquer.

Additional cast members of Indiana Jones 5 include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Thomas Kretschmann, while Mangold directs, and co-writes alongside Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. Legendary composer John Williams returns to oversee the score for Ford's last outing as Indy.