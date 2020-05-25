‘Indiana Jones 5’: Frank Marshall Updates Us on Script, Praises New Director James Mangold
For the past 40 years, Indiana Jones has been an absolute icon of the silver screen. Over four films, we’ve seen Harrison Ford go on all kinds of globe-trotting adventures as a hat-wearing, whip-wielding, snake-hating professor who just wants artifacts to stay in their damn museums. And now, thanks to our own Christina Radish’s exclusive interview with producer Frank Marshall (a formative creative voice in all four Indy films) for the upcoming documentary Laurel Canyon, we have an update on how Indiana Jones 5 is going.
Currently scheduled to be released by Disney in 2022, Indy 5 originally had Steven Spielberg returning to direct Ford. Since then, we’ve learned that Spielberg has stepped away to allow James Mangold (Logan) to take over directorial duties, the first time anyone other than Spielberg has directed an Indy film. Marshall explained why Mangold was the ideal choice to take over for Spielberg: “His love of the franchise. He’s a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all of the right pieces coming together, at the right time.” I must agree with Mr. Marshall — I think Mangold is an expert at twisting old-fashioned genres and tropes with just enough postmodern intrigue to result in comforting yet challenging Hollywood movies. And for those who are still worried about Spielberg’s exit, fear not: “Steven is staying on as a producer, so we’ve got the best of everything.”
How is the writing process of Indy 5 going, though? Marshall, somewhat surprisingly, put it simply: “It just started.” I know there’s been a lot of delays on the film’s production and release dates, but I still would’ve thought Marshall and his crew would’ve began scripting some time ago. Perhaps this is an indication that Mangold is taking things in a new creative direction. Perhaps Disney didn’t want to start anything until the coronavirus of it all felt more stable. Or, perhaps, they greenlit everything without a script and are just now getting to it. Either way, don’t expect production on Indy 5 to begin anytime soon, especially as it relates to the coronavirus:
The number one thing, obviously, is the safety of everybody – the cast, the crew, and all of us. So, we’re looking at the guidelines that are coming slowly, from the health experts and the studios and the different parts of the business, and we’re just trying to incorporate everything, so we can move forward and be safe. It’s going to obviously slow things down, so we’re trying to adjust. You won’t see a lot of big crowd scenes, for example, for awhile. There won’t be any more craft service, so maybe that’ll be good for people, in keeping more fit. It’s a moving target right now. There are a lot of people working on the solutions, to be able to work and be safe.
Marshall also revealed that he’s looking to restart another franchise about a globe-trotting American agent: Bourne, baby. Matt Damon starred in four films as the amnesiac spy Jason Bourne, who slowly learns what’s going on around him, and how good he is at punching people. They tried to soft reboot away from Damon already with the Jeremy Renner-starring The Bourne Legacy. Now, Marshall is keen on it again, with different creative teams than the original: “I do like the Bourne series, and I do think that’s an opportunity for different filmmakers to come in now. So, I’m hoping that we can find a new story for Bourne and a new filmmaker. We are looking.”
For more from Marshall, here’s his update on the Jurassic World franchise — and be sure to look out for our full interview with him soon. And for more on Professor Jones, here’s our own Vinnie Mancuso praising The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — err, the first 15 minutes, anyway.
- David Ayer Ready for "Incredibly Cathartic" Release of His 'Suicide Squad' Cut on HBO Max
- Spike Lee Debuts New 'Da 5 Bloods' Poster With Special Memorial Day Message
- LAIKA's Stop-Motion TikTok Fight Challenge Video Is a Thing of Beauty
- 'The High Note' Review: A Tepid Drama That's Frequently Off Key
- Exclusive: Paul Feig on ‘Freaks and Geeks’, ‘The Office’, ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Love Life’, and Much More