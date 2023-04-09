The summer’s quickly approaching and, with that, the only name for adventure is finally returning to the big screen. That name’s of course Indiana Jones in Harrison Ford’s final film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The film releases in theaters this June and leading up to Indy’s last adventure, Hasbro has debuted a new line of “Adventure Series” figures that span the franchise’s 40 plus year history. Now at Star Wars Celebration in London, Hasbro has unveiled even more Indy figures which include characters from Dial of Destiny.

In total, there were 9 new figures announced for the Adventure Series. First up there’s Indiana Jones “Temple Escape” which depicts the iconic opening scene from the very first film Raiders of the Lost Ark. The figure comes with a detachable whip, pistol, Golden Idol, sandbag, and the Idol pedestal. The next set of figures are a two pack of Brody and René Belloq, “Ark Showdown”, from Raiders. The pair of enemies come with an apple, machine gun, and book accessories. The final six figures are a part of the Build-an-Artifact wave that makes the Skull Temple from Temple of Doom. The figures included in this wave are of Short Round from Temple of Doom, hypnotized and finale Indy from Temple of Doom, Indy in Cairo complete with his monkey companion from Raiders, Indy from Dial of Destiny, and Helena Shaw from Dial of Destiny. The latter two figures are the first characters Hasbro has done for the new film in this Adventure Series.

What Is Dial of Destiny About?

Dial of Destiny picks up with Indiana Jones on the verge of retirement in 1969. It’s the height of the space race and a former Nazi Scientist a part of NASA’s program, Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), wants an artifact from Indy’s past to change the course of history in the Nazi’s favor. It’s up to the famous archeologist and his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to stop him. The film will also feature flashbacks to Indy’s Nazi fighting past that will tie into the larger adventure’s narrative. It’s such an exciting time to be an Indiana Jones fan, especially with the newly released trailer and these incredible figure reveals. From the looks of it Dial of Destiny is going to be a thrilling and worthy swan song for both Ford and his fedora wearing counterpart.

When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

These new Hasbro Indiana Jones Adventure Series figures will be available to pre-order on Thursday, April 13 at 1 PM ET on the Hasbro Pulse website. The Indy Temple Escape figure will be a Hasbro Pulse and Disney Store exclusive. While we anxiously wait for these figures to drop, you can View the preview images down below. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases exclusively in theaters June 30, 2023.