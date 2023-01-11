There are so many exciting franchises returning in 2023, but arguably the most highly anticipated is the long-awaited return of Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth and final entry in the Harrison Ford led series is set to hit theaters in June which means fans are about to get a bunch of new Indy toys and merchandise. Hasbro started teasing their new line of “Adventure” figures late last year and just had a special Indiana Jones live stream on Wednesday highlighting even more adventurous toys. This included a new line of “Retro” Kenner inspired figures, but that’s only a taste of Hasbro’s treasure-filled 2023 lineup.

First off they announced three more figures that are a part of their Adventure line. There’s Indy in his professor outfit seen throughout this historic franchise, Indy in his white tuxedo from the stunning opening sequence of Temple of Doom, and the main villain of Last Crusade Walter Donovan who was played marvelously by Julian Glover in the film. That particular figure also comes with the fake Holy Grail and a second head sculpt that sees Donovan’s creepy rapidly aging face, which led to the villain's satisfying demise, staring into your soul.

The next batch of toys are less for the adult collector and more for the new generation of young Indiana Jones fans. “ Indiana Jones World of Adventure” series will be a line of kid's play sets that depict the most iconic scenes from across the franchise. There’s Indy running away from the boulder from the beginning of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indy riding a horse with his signature tie from Last Crusade, and Indy riding the motorcycle from the classic chase scene from Last Crusade.

Image via Lucasfilm

However, this line also includes play sets from the upcoming Dial of Destiny which are the first toys unveiled specifically for the new film. The two sets in question are of the villain Doctor Jürgen Voller played by Mads Mikkelsen in a World War II style plane and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena Shaw, Indy’s goddaughter, on a motorcycle. It’s going to be exciting to see how these scenes play out in the film. The final three products Hasbro unveiled were a talking Indiana Jones action figure complete with whip sound effects, a life-size version of Indy's iconic whip, and Indiana Jones Monopoly. The latter of which is jam packed with Easter eggs, references, and locations from across the five films.

Given that Dial of Destiny is the final time in the fedora for Ford, it’s great to see Hasbro go all out celebrating the franchise. Hopefully the famous toy company has more surprises to come in 2023 as there are still a couple key characters like Ke Huy Quan’s Short Round and Sean Connery’s Henry Jones Sr. who haven’t received any kind of figure yet. However, while fans wait for those potential reveals, these new Indiana Jones toys will be releasing in the Spring of this year. Just in time for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to hit theaters on June 30, 2023. You can watch the trailer for the film, along with the various preview images of Indy’s new toys, down below. More information on Hasbro’s Indiana Jones products can also be found on Lucasfilm’s website. Check out more images below:

11 Images