Moviegoers are just one week away from the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth and final Indiana Jones adventure starring Harrison Ford has been a long time coming, but for action-adventure fans, the wait has been more than worth it. Dial of Destiny’s marketing has all been rightfully focused on Ford and the character he made a cinematic icon. Now in the film’s newest accolade trailer, Ford’s Indy is preparing for the “Summer’s biggest adventure”.

In the 30-second teaser there are a lot of action set pieces we’ve seen before like Indy riding a horse through New York City, the flashback train sequence, the tuk-tuk chase through Cianjur, and Indy and his goddaughter Helena raiding a tomb of some kind. However, there are quite a few new shots that will make any Indiana Jones fan giddying. Throughout the teaser we get new glimpses of Indy in his prime and as a 70-year-old former explorer on the edge of retirement. One of the most talked about aspects of Dial of Destiny has been the previously mentioned train sequence that presumably opens up the film. This is because of the updated de-aging technology used to bring Ford back to his original Indiana Jones trilogy look. There’s one new shot in particular that has younger Indy’s face lit up by an offscreen explosion. While the uncanny valley nature of the performance capture is still there, from the few shots we’ve seen throughout the marketing, this is the best that the de-aging technology has ever looked.

There are also a few better looks of Ford as his current older self. To say Ford looks amazing would be a disservice to this legendary actor. You can tell how much fun he’s having in every frame and his loving care for the Indiana Jones character is still as treasured as it was in 1981. The other big thing that this trailer continues is the major push on nostalgia. The iconic voice-over guy is working overtime to get the audience emotional over the last Indy adventure. Ford has played this character brilliantly for 42 years, and it’s definitely going to be bittersweet seeing him put on the fedora, with John William’s classic theme blasting in the background, one last time.

What’s Dial of Destiny About?

Dial of Destiny takes place in 1969 at the height of the space race. Indiana Jones is retiring from his job at the university, but his goddaughter Helena has dragged him on last mission to find the fabled “dial of destiny”. In classic Indy fashion, they’re far from the only ones looking for it. A former Nazi turned NASA scientist, Voller, is after the dial and hot on their trail. The only thing Indy hates more than snakes is Nazi. Before he hangs up his whip for good, Indiana Jones must stop Voller from turning back the clock on history.

When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally hitting theaters on June 30, 2023. Until then, all the previous Indiana Jones films can be streamed on Disney+. The accolade trailer for Dial of Destiny can be viewed down below.