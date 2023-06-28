In Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford is rolling back the years - quite literally, in some cases - to take up the mantle of Indiana Jones again, and it looks like that will also see Dr. Jones take top spot at the box office after its opening bow. Ford is hanging up the fedora and the whip after 42 years of playing the intrepid archaeologist, and it looks like fans are keen to see him one last time.

In its first weekend on release, the fifth and concluding chapter featuring Ford as the iconic and adventurous explorer is setting its sights on a minimum of $65 million from 4,500 theaters across North America. Simultaneously, the latest installment of the iconic series is making its international debut, aiming to secure an additional $80 million at the global box office. With these combined efforts, the film anticipates a strong worldwide launch, projecting a total of $145 million to $150 million.

Those are strong numbers, especially considering that the core audience for Indy is an older one now, given the age of the franchise and it's leading man, but Disney has a big problem - the budget. The House of Mouse spent $295 million on the movie's production, and that isn't including the extravagant costs spent on marketing, premieres or the big unveiling at the Cannes Film Festival. It's looking like Indy will need to find $600 million worldwide just to break even.

Image Via Disney

Uneven, But Thrilling

Dial of Destiny is the first film in the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, whose last Indy film was the poorly-received Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. That film grossed $790 million from a $185 million budget. Spielberg handed the camera over to James Mangold who brought the focus on an aging Indy struggling during the space race, and fighting his old foes, the Nazis. Critical reception has been slightly mixed, although Collider's Therese Lacson described the film as "uneven but thrilling" and a film that captures the spirit of the classic original trilogy, which is all anyone can really ask.

The film should do gangbusters coming up to the July 4th holiday, but it doesn't have a long run at theaters without competition. It's got a looming shadow in the shape of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One hitting cinemas on July 12, with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie following a week later.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters on June 30. You can see the trailer for the film down below.