June has already been a jam-packed month for movies, but later this month Indiana Jones is finally returning to the big screen for his fifth and final adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Leading up to the film's exciting release various companies have debuted their new product lines to celebrate Indy’s historic comeback. This has included Funko Pops, action figures, and high-end clothing. Now, to build our treasured anticipation even more, BoxLunch has unveiled their massive Dial of Destiny collection covering every corner of Indy’s rich history.

For those excited about the new film, the collection features Dial of Destiny logo shirts, tank tops, and sweaters. However, this collection is not just exclusive to the latest adventure. There are poster shirts for Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull along with a ton of other fun artful designs. This includes shirts with famous quotes from across the series like “It’s not the years honey, it’s the mileage” and “Snakes, why’d it have to be snakes”. The exclusives for the collection include a ton of Our Universe products like an Indiana Jones Boulder Scene mini backpack, Patch Utility Shirt, and Boulder Portrait Wallet.

What’s Dial of Destiny About?

Like stated previously, Dial of Destiny marks the final adventure for Harrison Ford and Indiana Jones. The last film in this iconic franchise will have the 70-year-old archaeologist in 1969 up against the clock as a sinister figure from Indy’s past, a former Nazi scientist, is after the fabled “Dial of Destiny”. The series has entered the space race age of history and the film will feature flashbacks with a de-aged Ford. Dial of Destiny will also feature the introduction of Indy's Goddaughter Helena Shaw played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge While the reviews have been mixed so far coming out of the Cannon Film Festival last month, the marketing has promised a return to the classic adventure film that the original Indy trilogy celebrated back in the 80s. However, no matter what side of the dial you fall on, this is sure to be an emotionally bittersweet ending to one of cinema’s most timeless icons.

Image via Disney

When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters on June 30, 2023. While moviegoers wait for Indy’s final ride, you can view BoxLunch’s entire Dial of Destiny collection on their website. You can glimpse some of the collection and also view the latest trailer for the film down below: