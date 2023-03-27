The Cannes Film Festival is ready to answer the call to action, as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is looking to host its world premiere at the prestigious event. Directed by James Mangold, the fifth movie in the series will take the world's most famous archeologist on a journey related to his family. If the previous movies in the franchise are anything to go by, things will escalate quickly, and Dr. Jones will have to use every bit of his knowledge to escape a powerful organization before they take over the world. According to Variety, Dial of Destiny is expected to premiere on the second or third day (May 17 or 18) of the event.

The upcoming blockbuster will be set in 1969, within the context of the Space Race between the United States and Russia. Jones will be nervous about how former Nazi scientists will be in charge of developing a space program to ensure victory for the United States. While Indy tries to uncover a conspiracy behind the project, audiences will be introduced to his goddaughter, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge). Mangold previously stated that Helena would be right at the center of the action. Perhaps that means that her relationship with her uncle Indiana will be the driving force of the story.

Dial of Destiny wouldn't be the first time Indiana Jones premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, as the archeologist was featured at the event in 2008 with Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. That adventure was directed by Steven Spielberg, and it featured the protagonist looking for an ancient alien relic hidden in the middle of Peru. If the existence of extraterrestrial life in this universe wasn't enough of a shock, it was then revealed that Mutt (Shia LaBeouf) was actually Jones' son, right after the pair went on a quest together with Ford's character unaware of the fact.

Image Via Disney

Cannes Means Serious Business for Blockbusters

While it might seem unusual for an action blockbuster to premiere at a prestigious film festival, the strategy has done wonders for other big movies in the past. Just last year, Top Gun: Maverick was screened for the first time at the Cannes Film Festival before becoming one of the biggest films of 2022 and scoring multiple Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. The fact that Disney is prepared to use the event as a platform for the latest Indiana Jones adventure shows that the studio has plenty of confidence in the movie, and it can hopefully live up to the legacy of one of the most iconic Hollywood heroes of all time.

Before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30, you can check out the official trailer for the film below: