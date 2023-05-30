The countdown for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has begun. The movie will bring back Harrison Ford one last time as the fan-favorite professor for the adventure of a lifetime. Fans are hyped for the feature for its nostalgic value as well as the adrenaline-fueled plot. The movie made its world premiere at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival garnering a six-minute-long standing ovation that left lead star and director James Mangold pretty emotional. With the mixed initial responses, the movie will be out soon for the world to see, and to further the hype the makers have released new character posters.

The new posters see Ford as Indiana Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Mad Mikkelsen as Indy's nemesis Nazi scientist Jürgen Voller, Antonio Banderas as an old friend named Renaldo, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, Ethann Isidore in an undisclosed role, and Toby Jones as Basil Shaw, in character giving off the adventurous vibes and determined mood of the feature. All over, the posters manage to set a contemporary vibe for this period piece, a testament to Mangold’s vision and the audience’s preference.

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

Set in the backdrop of the space race of the late 60s, the upcoming movie sees Indiana Jones getting uncomfortable over the fact that NASA has enlisted the help of former Nazi scientists to win the space race. He races against time to retrieve an artifact, the dial of destiny, that can change the course of history. This time around he’ll be accompanied by his goddaughter (Waller-Bridge), who’ll be the catalyst that brings Indy face-to-face with the Nazis once again.

By the looks of all the promotional material, Dial of Destiny looks quite refreshing and thrilling. This is the first movie in the franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg with a story not written by George Lucas. Mangold directs from a script he co-wrote with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp. Filling out the cast are John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber, and Boyd Holbrook as Klaber.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30.