Indy is back on the big screen for one final adventure with the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny later this month. As anticipation for the upcoming film continues to gain momentum, a brand-new clip has been revealed via the film's official Twitter account, showcasing the titular character unraveling a new mystery to solve.

Set in dark and mysterious temple ruins, bolstered by the accompanying soundtrack by franchise veteran John Williams, the latest footage from the film serves as a nostalgic throwback to classic Indy adventures. However, the clip also showcases additional on-screen chemistry between Harrison Ford, who returns to the iconic role, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his goddaughter Helena Shaw, as the two characters attempt to solve a water displacement puzzle. However, the floor below them collapses, sending them off to a secret room, where more adventure awaits them. What they will find remains a mystery for now, but with the film set to be released in just a little under three weeks, it won’t be long before answers will be revealed.

While early reception to the film following its debut at the Cannes Film Festival has been mixed, the clip does showcase promising signs that the movie will remain loyal to the franchise’s original roots, especially given the divisive response from fans with the previous release of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Whether the latest Indy adventure will be able to resonate with fans remains a mystery for now. However, with additional talents on board, such as Mads Mikkelsen attached in a villainous role set during the backdrop of the Apollo moon landings, there appears to still be some juice left in the franchise in its final outing.

Image via Disney

Director James Mangold Brings the Classic Franchise Back to the Big Screen

Director James Mangold has gained a significant reputation in the past few years following the release of acclaimed films, such as Logan and Ford v Ferrari. With a growing reputation, it’s only fitting that he would serve as a worthy successor to Steven Spielberg in helming a new Indiana Jones flick. However, the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny won’t be the director’s last collaboration with Lucasfilm. As previously reported from this year’s Star Wars Celebration, Mangold is attached to direct an untitled Star Wars film set 25,000 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga. And if that isn’t exciting enough, he is also attached to helm DC’s upcoming Swamp Thing movie, which James Gunn previously announced to be part of his new shared cinematic universe. With a couple of big studio projects down the line, fans of the director have much to look forward to as he continues to establish himself as one of Hollywood's biggest talents.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whips into theaters on June 30. Check out the official clip from the upcoming film below.