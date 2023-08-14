The Big Picture Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on digital at the end of this month, accompanied by new special features.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny may still be playing in theaters, but soon, you'll be able to watch the Harrison Ford-starring movie in your own sofa-plex, as Disney has announced that the movie will be released on digital at the end of this month, on August 29th, and the film will be accompanied by an array of intriguing and fascinating special features. In the movie, we see Ford making his last appearance as the legendary adventurer, a character he's been playing for a whopping four decades. What's intriguing is that this film breaks away from the usual franchise pattern. It's the first movie that wasn't directed by Steven Spielberg or based on a story by George Lucas. Instead, the job of directing went to James Mangold, a filmmaker who's really good at making different kinds of movies and has succeeded in various genres.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Behind-the-Scenes Featurettes

Image via Lucasfilm

Chapter 1 - Prologue – Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!

– Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny! Chapter 2 - New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.

– Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character. Chapter 3 – Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy’s precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!

– The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy’s precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial! Chapter 4 – Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes’ tomb!

– Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes’ tomb! Chapter 5 – Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.

Joining Ford for his final run as Indy is Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethan Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. For those keen to find out more about the movie, how it was made, and the challenge of taking on such an iconic character in the history of cinema, be sure to check out our interview with the director down below. Be sure to snag it on digital on August 28th.