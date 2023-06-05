Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is coming to theaters this month and fans are gearing up to get back into the swing of things with Harrison Ford's return as Indiana Jones. Now fans can bring home the magic of Indiana Jones with a new line of Funko Pops to celebrate the film's release. Including new figures for Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw as well as Mads Mikkelsen's Jürgen Voller. What better way to get excited about a new Indiana Jones movie than with Funkos to collect?

The character of Indiana Jones has been one that fans have loved since the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981. For the last 42 years, we've wanted to see more of Indiana Jones as a character and through four films, a television series called The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and more, fans have constantly come back to this character because we love him dearly and the advantage now is that we get beautiful new Funko collections to celebrate the film.

With the classic Funko look, each figure has a staple of their costume. For Indy, it's his hat and leather jacket. For Helena Shaw, it is her glasses and bright colors that we'll get to meet in Dial of Destiny. These are figures that are perfect for every Indiana Jones fan. The figures also include one of Teddy Kumar (played by Ethann Isidore) as well as a classic figure of Indy from Raider of the Lost Ark for fans of the character.

The joy of Indiana Jones toys

One of the things that Lucasfilm has done time and time again is introduce fans to a toy version of a character first. Think about the introduction of Boba Fett into the world of Star Wars. Getting these Funkos is a beautiful way of celebrating the movie while still learning which new character is going to be your favorite. If you're a Fleabag fan, you probably want the Helena figure. Get in line though, she's definitely going to be a fan favorite.

The figures are just another example of the excitement that fans have for Indiana Jones as a franchise, and the upcoming Dial of Destiny instalment. Getting to bring home little Funkos of Ford's Henry Jones Jr. just seems like a perfect way to share your love for this world, as you want for for Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny to hit theaters on June 30.

