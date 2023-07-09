As Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny entered its second weekend of release, Disney deployed a particularly emotional video appeal featuring star Harrison Ford, who reminded audiences that this is, indeed, his last time playing the iconic character. But nothing that the studio has tried so far appears to have helped increase audience interest in the movie, which debuted a week ago to an underwhelming response, both critically and commercially.

Dial of Destiny slipped to the second spot at this weekend’s domestic box office chart, as it scraped past the $100 million mark. Globally, the fifth film in the long-running franchise is expected to finish around $248 million by Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But even after 10 days in theaters across the globe, Dial of Destiny is yet to recover its reported production budget of $300 million (minus the millions more that Disney must have spent to market it). If it isn’t clear just yet, it will be in the coming few days: Dial of Destiny is a box office flop.

Disney was bullish about the picture, choosing to premiere it at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where Ford was bestowed with an honorary Palme d’Or. But the movie attracted disappointing reviews at Cannes, leaving fans concerned. When it opened stateside, the response was only marginally better, although the movie does seem to have earned its admirers. Dial of Destiny currently sits at a “fresh” 69% score on Rotten Tomatoes and was able to earn only a B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

The movie is currently pacing behind its direct predecessor, 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — a widely despised film that, even years later, is refusing to reveal a silver lining that fans can latch onto. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull opened to $100 million domestically 15 years ago, as compared to the $60 million that Dial of Destiny was able to manage last week. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull also legged it to over $300 million domestically and nearly $800 million worldwide by the end of its theatrical run.

How Does the Movie's Commercial Performance Compare to Other Indy Installments?

It marked director Steven Spielberg’s last film in the franchise, which he created alongside George Lucas in the early 1980s. While it’s difficult to do an apples-to-apples comparison for a series of movies that has spanned five decades, it’s worth noting that Dial of Destiny remains the lowest-grossing entry of the lot — Raiders of the Lost Ark made $367 million worldwide in 1981 exchange rates, while controversial Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom made $333 million worldwide in 1984, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade grossed $474 million worldwide in 1989.

Directed by James Mangold, Dial of Destiny also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. You can watch our interview with Mangold here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.