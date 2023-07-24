Nobody could’ve anticipated the record-breaking numbers that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer delivered this past weekend at the global box office. But even if both movies had performed in line with the far more conservative projections, someone was going to have to take the hit. And while Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One experienced the brunt of the “Barbenheimer” effect, spare a thought for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which took yet another tumble as audiences across the globe showed up in full force for one of the biggest movie events in recent memory.

The movie finished at the fifth spot at the domestic box office this weekend, as it added $6.7 million and took its running domestic total to a hair under $160 million after three full weeks in theaters. So far, the movie has made $176 million from overseas markets, for a running worldwide total of $335 million. Dial of Destiny is the fifth film in the iconic action-adventure franchise, and the last one to star Harrison Ford. The legendary actor has been playing Indy since the early ‘80s. While each of the previous four films in the franchise was directed by Steven Spielberg based on a story (at least partially) written by George Lucas, this is the first installment to not involve the two icons in a creative capacity. Dial of Destiny was directed by James Mangold, from a screenplay that he co-wrote with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp.

While Mangold has proven himself across a variety of genres in his journeyman career, Dial of Destiny wasn’t as well-reviewed as some of his other recent work. The movie currently sits at a “fresh” 69% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. At least by this metric, even the mostly-detested fourth movie, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, performed better.

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Dial of Destiny is No Longer the Franchise's Lowest-Grossing Installment

But not on ly did Kingdom of the Crystal Skull get better reviews, it was also a bonafide box office hit, generating nearly $800 million in worldwide box office revenue. At the very least, Dial of Destiny can celebrate the fact that it is no longer the lowest-grossing movie of the franchise, having just overtaken the $333 million worldwide gross of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. But here’s the thing, Temple of Doom was released nearly 40 years ago, which means that if inflation were taken into account, it would still be way ahead of Dial of Destiny. Even unadjusted for inflation, both the first and third films — Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade — are still leading Dial of Destiny.

A lot has also been said about the film’s huge $300 million budget, which no doubt ballooned because of pandemic-related reasons. By comparison, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was produced on a reported budget of $185 million in 2008. Several films have had to deal with budget overruns in recent years, and many of them, including Dead Reckoning Part One, have been struggling to sustain momentum at the box office. Dial of Destiny also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. You can watch our interview with Mangold here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.