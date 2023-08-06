The Big Picture Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has made $170 million domestically and $198 million internationally.

The film has found relative success in specific international markets such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

Dial of Destiny is the fourth highest-grossing film in the franchise, surpassing Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, but when adjusted for inflation, it remains the least successful movie in the Indiana Jones series.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is hanging in there. The film added another $1.5 million domestically in its sixth weekend of release, giving it a domestic haul of $170 million. Overseas, the film is faring slightly better. It has managed to gross a total of $368 million globally, with $170 million coming from domestic audiences and $198 million from international markets.

Although the film is showing some resilience, it is essential to note that the film's performance has been underwhelming when compared to its substantial budget of $300 million, and the mixed critical response it has received. The film, along with Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Haunted Mansion, have been swept up in the title wave of the Barbie and Oppenheimer double bill.

Indy managed to find some solace in specific international markets. Notably, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan showcased impressive holds, with declines ranging from -26% to -45% during the sixth weekend. While these figures suggest a certain level of resilience and audience engagement in these countries, they were not enough to drive the film's global box office performance to the heights that Disney would have anticipated for such a beloved franchise.

Adding to the film's box office challenges is the mixed critical response it received upon release. Some reviewers lauded the return of the iconic Indiana Jones character, along with Harrison Ford's terrific performance, and the action sequences, praising the film's commitment to classic adventure filmmaking. However, others criticized the plot's lack of originality and its reliance on familiar tropes, questioning whether the film brought enough fresh ideas to the table to justify its existence.

Dial of Destiny stands as the fourth highest-grossing film in the franchise, or the second-worst depending on how generous you're feeling. It surpassed the box office earnings of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which made $333 million upon its release in 1984. However, when accounting for inflation, Dial of Destiny remains the least successful movie in the Indiana Jones franchise.

A Ford Farewell

The film marks the final appearance of star Ford as the iconic adventurer, a role he has portrayed for four decades. Interestingly, it deviates from the franchise's tradition as the first film not directed by Steven Spielberg or based on a story by George Lucas. Instead, the directorial reins were handed to James Mangold, a versatile filmmaker known for his success across various genres.

Joining Ford for his final runout as Indy in the cast are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen, For those eager to learn more about the film and Mangold's vision, check out our interview with the director down below.