Director James Mangold has been privileged enough to work with some top-notch actors throughout his career. Placed at the helm of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, however, he finally had the opportunity to direct the legendary Harrison Ford in his final outing as the titular explorer extraordinaire. In doing so, he finally got to see what made Ford so beloved as an actor up close and personal. Speaking to Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, he explained what he found unique about the star that made him stand out among the rest in Hollywood.

Like many actors Mangold has worked with in the past, Ford "loves a dialogue with his director," he told Nemiroff. That should be especially true for a character like Indiana Jones whom Ford has played across four films before now and has plenty of experience with, but it's also part of the reason Ford never wants to direct his own projects. He's said in the past that much of the pure joy for him when it came to acting was derived from conversations with another creative over where a film was going. Mangold found that to be a common theme among the greatest actors he's directed, saying:

"But, you know, it's interesting, most of the great actors I've worked with, really superlative actors, love to have a dialogue with the director. I mean, a long time ago, my second movie I made with Robert De Niro and he said to me, 'I need a director. Talk to me.' He goes, 'I don't work with young directors much because they just don't say much.' He goes, 'I need this dialogue,' and we became friends in the weeks before we made the movie just so I understood, and I think he wanted me to be able to kind of communicate with him. I found that true whether it's Russell Crowe or Christian Bale or Harrison Ford or Angelina Jolie or Winona Ryder, you could go on and on."

Mangold Believes Ford's Ability to Go Against the Grain Makes Him Great

Mangold found himself having to be the audience for Ford in a sense, reacting and responding to whatever ideas and improvisations he threw out while filming Dial of Destiny. It was the actor's ability to subvert typical movie tropes that made Ford stand out to the director as a truly singular actor though. Through his little flourishes, Mangold felt the Oscar nominee weaved a bit of himself into Indy, adding:

"The reality for me is that the give and take with the director – actually, I'm the only audience, really, they have. So in a sense, that push and pull a singer-songwriter or a live performer might have with an audience, I'm kind of responsible for bringing whatever that response is, not just intellectual, but also energy, you know? And I feel that. Harrison, in particular, one of the unique aspects of him that I think is really interesting is that he's always looking to undermine the tropes of a scene. He's always looking at how he can play against the text or play against the grain a little bit. It's where all these great moments happen with Indiana Jones that you can't quite identify exactly what's going on, but it's him."

Ford's ability to play with established tropes and modify scenes to make it all feel more personal and human is well-documented throughout his career. Most famously, he improvised the "I love you," "I know," sequence with Carrie Fisher in The Empire Strikes Back to create a more engaging scene by not simply spouting something cliché the audience already knows. It's often touted as one of the best instances of improvisation in film history, but Ford's unique flair goes beyond Star Wars. It can be felt from Indiana Jones all the way to Ford's most recent television roles in Shrinking and 1923 where he managed to capture the heart of the entire Yellowstone series.

Mangold ensures that Ford continues to go the extra mile in Dial of Destiny, describing one exchange with Mads Mikkelsen's character that the director can only describe as absurdly Indy:

"You know, in our movie, there's this moment where he punches Mads Mikkelsen in the very beginning, first reel of the picture. In the script, it's just, 'He opens the door, Mads is there, he clocks him.' But Harrison goes, 'What if I tried something like this?' And he takes off his hat, puts it in front of Mad's face, and then punches him through the hat. There's no rational reason to do that. There's no audience watching to Indy's actual awareness, although there is, of course. He's trying to survive on a train. There's no need to put a felt hat between him and the punch, but it looks great, and it feels absurd and feels odd, but also feels like Indy. I can't explain it, but he's always looking for these moments where he can undermine or manipulate for our enjoyment, the kind of pure heroism and turn it into something more human."

That iconic Han Solo line also came to mind as the Logan director expressed how often Ford tries to break the mold. "'I love you.' 'I know.' I mean, these are him always trying to undermine the tropes," he added. "There's not a day I remember seeing him where he's not flipping through the sides of the day and puzzling on how he can just push and pull on it a little bit."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny emerges in theaters on June 30. Check out the trailer below.