Logan director James Mangold underlines how a successful superhero movie must put character at the center of its story and allow its protagonist to be flawed. During a press junket for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the filmmaker also told Collider’s Perri Nemiroff how his experience with Logan informed his approach to the Indiana Jones franchise.

While superheroes have become the bread and butter of Hollywood in the past two decades, few movies were as vital for the subgenre as Logan. Mangold elevated Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman) story by stripping the character of his immortality and forcing him to face the error of his actions. As a result, Logan is more humane than most superhero movies, setting its story in a world that refuses to be defined by simplistic morals of good versus evil. According to Mangold, that approach turned Logan into the phenomenon it is nowadays, and he tried to follow a similar path for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. As Mangold puts it:

“I tried to bring my own humanist sensibility to the movie about who this character is and what they're struggling with. Whether you're talking about caped crusader films or superhero films, like with Wolverine or the X-Men, or you're talking about an ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise, one thing is true; this is a hero, an iconic hero, each of whom has kind of their own unique superpowers. But what made me make movies about both these characters and attracted me to both of them, is they've also got super liabilities. They've got their own flaws. They've got their own regrets.”

Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Have This in Common

After revitalizing the X-Men franchise with Logan, Mangold was tasked with bringing Indiana Jones’ (Harrison Ford) adventures to an end with Dial of Destiny. And while Mutants have little in common with archeologists at first glance, Mangold reveals both movies are about a hero who must adapt to a world that’s changing and leaving them behind. In Mangold’s words:

“Certainly a similarity between the two films, for me, was finding someone at a point where the shtick they've been doing isn't working anymore – the world has changed. I mean, I think that's even a line in ‘Logan,’ but it would apply to both movies that you're finding Indiana Jones in his seventies in the time of modernism, rock and roll, moon landings, triangulation, Red Scare, nuclear fears, the Vietnam War — that's a different world than the clarity and simplicity of the ‘30s, of a free world united fighting Nazis. It's a very different environment. And similarly, finding Hugh [Jackman’s] character of Logan in a time of diminishing returns when his power isn't as great as it was, that, to me, brings vulnerability to the character, it brings a journey to the character.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30, 2023.