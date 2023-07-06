Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny brought the journey of the unconventional archaeologist played by Harrison Ford to an end. After decades of dedicating his life to preserving valuable items across the world, it was finally time for the doctor to hang his hat and his whip, allowing himself to enjoy the quiet retirement he deserves. And he won't be alone when it comes to the rest of his life, since by the time the credits rolled, Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) had come back into his life, and the couple was seemingly willing to make their marriage work again. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Allen talked about how she was supposed to have a bigger role in the story:

When Steven [Spielberg] was still gonna direct the film, I didn’t have the opportunity to read any of those scripts, although I know that Marion was much more involved in the story at that juncture. So I knew James [Mangold] had hired new writers and that there was going to be a whole new approach with a new director and new writers, but I was really going into the unknown. The next thing I knew, I was reading a script that told [Dial of Destiny’s] story, and of course, I was disappointed. I had thought that I would be majorly a part of the film, and that was just not the direction they decided to go

Back when Lucasfilm was still figuring out their next steps after the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Steven Spielberg was in talks to direct the fifth Indiana Jones installment when the project first entered development. Due to various reasons, the acclaimed filmmaker had to drop out of the movie, and the studio selected James Mangold to lead the story forward after Spielberg had to work on other projects. When the new director arrived, the story for Dial of Destiny changed, and the amount of time Marion was supposed to be featured in was significantly reduced.

The character was introduced in Raiders of the Lost Ark, when she was established to be a bar owner, and a former love interest for the protagonist. Throughout the course of the first Indiana Jones adventure, the pair risked their lives to keep the Ark of the Covenant from falling into the wrong hands. They managed to survive the ordeal and, eventually, they made sure that the priceless artifact was safely stored in a remote vault somewhere. While their love story seemed to be unstable at first, it was clear that Jones and Ravenwood cared deeply for one another.

What's Next for Lucasfilm?

After the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, it's unclear what the next move for the studio while be. While they are currently working on multiple seasons of television set in the Star Wars galaxy, they haven't explicitly defined what their next theatrical release will be about. Three release dates have been planted on Disney's calendar for upcoming Star Wars movies throughout 2027. And while different concepts for movies were presented during this spring's Star Wars Celebration, none of them were assigned a premiere date by the studio.

