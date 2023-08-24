The Big Picture The fifth and final Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, takes viewers on a time-bending adventure with stunning locations and memorable sequences.

The film's chase sequence set in New York was actually filmed in Glasgow, Scotland, with meticulous attention to detail to recreate 1969 America.

The home release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will include extra goodies, such as a making-of documentary and chapters exploring different settings and stunts in the film.

For Harrison Ford's final adventure as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Disney spared no expense to send the whip-cracking archeologist to some remarkable locations. From a castle in the French Alps during the prologue with Indy and Basil Shaw's adventures to the Siege of Syracuse by the Romans in 212 BC, the film plays with its time periods to create stunning moments for the send-off. One particularly surreal sequence has to be Dr. Jones's escape through the ticker-tape parade celebrating the Apollo 11 mission. Collider can exclusively unveil a new video that showed how James Mangold and the team transported the set back to 1969 for the memorable sequence.

Although the chase sequence takes place in New York, Mangold took the team to Glasgow, Scotland which had no shortage of streets that, with a little preparation, could pass for the Big Apple. American Flags hung out of windows, barricades were set up, and storefronts were re-decorated to fit 1969 America amid a time of great national pride. The video goes into detail on how literally everything was transformed in the practical set, down to the cars on the street which included retro taxis, television news vehicles, ambulances, and much more. Acclaimed production designer Adam Stockhausen, who won an Oscar for his work on The Grand Budapest Hotel, emphasized the overwhelming scale of the project in the clip.

The challenge of filming that scene was as massive as the scale itself, especially with limited time considering they literally filmed on a busy Glasgow street. Beyond getting the biggest details right, the art team went in-depth to exact even the smallest of flourishes using models of the buildings they wanted to recreate. Every individual war protest sign, store visage, advertisement, and more had to be hand-crafted and purposefully weathered to make the world feel lived in. The result is a convincing Manhattan with a believable ticker tape parade for Indy to ride his horse through. Shaunette Renee Wilson called it the highlight of filming for The Dial of Destiny, and it's one of the standout moments of the final product that showed up prominently in promotional material.

The Dial of Destiny Comes Home With Plenty of Extras to Explore

Image via Lucasfilm

This clip is just one of many extra goodies viewers can expect with the home release of The Dial of Destiny later this month. A making-of documentary for the film is broken down into chapters exploring the creation of each of the unique settings and stunts that fill the adventure. Where Chapter 2 focuses on Indy's exploits in New York through the parade while also spotlighting Helena, the remaining chapters explore the explosive prologue that marks the archeologist's return in de-aged fashion, the many stunts involved in Indy and Helena's tuk-tuk chase of Voller in Morocco, their treacherous journey into the Ear of Dionysius in Sicily with the help of their guide Renaldo, and finally that climactic finale which says goodby to Indy in fantastical, time-bending fashion.

As the first Indiana Jones film not conceived by George Lucas or directed by Steven Spielberg, The Dial of Destiny takes the legendary archaeologist on a final quest to retrieve Archimedes' Dial which enables its user to travel through time. He's once again battling Nazis, this time in the form of former Nazi astrophysicist Jürgen Voller whom Indy and Basil encountered back in the 40s. The scientist hopes to employ the artifact to change the course of history forever, sending Indy and his estranged goddaughter Helena Shaw into a race against time to prevent the dial from falling into the wrong hands. The film delivers a mix of pulse-pounding action and nostalgia with Ford wrapping up his time as Indy alongside returning cast members John Rhys-Davies and Karen Allen alongside newcomers Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethan Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases on digital on August 29. Check out the exclusive clip below: