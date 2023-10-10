The Big Picture Get ready for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the latest adventure in the iconic franchise. Harrison Ford returns in a story directed by James Mangold that introduces time travel to the mix.

Best Buy and Walmart will offer exclusive collector's editions of the release. Best Buy's steelbook version features Indy's hat, whip, and the dial of destiny, while Walmart's version includes a collectible pin with the design of the device.

The movie follows Helena Shaw's mission to find the dial of destiny with the help of Indiana Jones, leading them to a former Nazi leader who wants to change the outcome of World War II.

Get ready to dive back into the latest adventure of one of the most iconic action heroes in the history of cinema, with Collider exclusively being able to reveal that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, coming to 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 5, will have a couple of exciting special collector's editions as well from Best Buy and Walmart. Harrison Ford returned in a story directed by James Mangold that took the character where he had never gone before. While his first adventures boarded the subjects of immortality and magic spells, the latest installment in the franchise introduced time travel to the mix.

Best Buy will get to launch an exclusive steelbook version of the release, with the explorer's signature hat and whip featured on the cover, and the dial of destiny right next to Indy's iconic gear. Walmart's version of the home media launch will include a collectible pin with the design of the titular device capable of guiding travelers to mysterious portals in the sky. The collectibles will only be available for a limited amount of time, so fans who might want to get their hands on the steelbook or the pin should hurry in order to get their own copy.

In this summer's action-packed sequel, Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) wants to find the dial of destiny, a mysterious device her father had been obsessed with throughout his entire life. Since the only person who was aware of his father's investigation was Indiana Jones, Helena made it her personal mission to find the university professor. Their journey would eventually lead them to Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), a former Nazi military leader who wanted to get his hands on the machine to change the outcome of World War II.

Indiana Jones' Return to the Big Screen

Image via Lucasfilm

Dial of Destiny was the first movie in the franchise since the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the controversial chapter that featured Shia LaBeouf as Mutt Williams, who was revealed to be the son of Indiana. While Disney originally wanted Steven Spielberg to step behind the camera for their sequel, scheduling conflicts prevented the acclaimed director from working on the project, with the studio hiring Mangold to bring his own voice to Jones' journey. The result was the movie that earned $383 million at the worldwide box office earlier this year. The home release comes with a number of exciting bonus features, including:

The Making of Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Chapter 1 – Prologue – Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny!

– Harrison Ford leaps back into action as Indiana Jones! Journey to 1944 as this featurette reveals the filmmakers, characters, stunts, locations, and incredible visual effects that make up the thrilling opening of Dial of Destiny! Chapter 2 – New York – Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character.

– Blast off to adventure as James Mangold showcases the re-creation of 1969 Manhattan for the Moon Parade chase. This featurette spotlights Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) as John Williams conducts his beautiful new theme for this compelling character. Chapter 3 – Morocco – The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy’s precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial!

– The man in the hat is back! Explore Morocco as this featurette breaks down the white-knuckle stunts of the medina tuk-tuk chase and hotel brawl. Meet Teddy (Ethann Isidore), Indy’s precocious new ally in the hunt for the dial! Chapter 4 – Sicily – Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes’ tomb!

– Meet Renaldo (Antonio Banderas) as he guides our heroes on a perilous underwater treasure hunt! Catch up with Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on location in Sicily and explore the caverns, traps, and bugs surrounding Archimedes’ tomb! Chapter 5 – Finale – This featurette breaks down the thrilling climax to the Indiana Jones series. Cast and filmmakers James Mangold, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, John Williams, Steven Spielberg, and Harrison Ford bid farewell to one of the greatest heroes of all time.

You can check out Collider's exclusive images of the home media release for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below, before the movie is available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 5, 2023: