Indiana Jones is one of the most beloved characters in cinema history. He’s smart, sarcastic, handsome, strong, and adventurous, and his movies aren’t too shabby, either. While opinions are pretty aligned on which is the worst Indiana Jones movie, the first film in the franchise, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the third, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, are largely considered the highlights so far. These have the richest storylines and are the most intriguing to watch of the four films.

Harrison Ford has been playing this character for over three decades, and he’s reprising the role for Indiana Jones 5, officially titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Despite the fact that he’s pushing 80 years old, the set photos we’ve seen so far prove he still wears the Indiana Jones costume well.

While Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull left a bit of a bad taste in fans’ mouths, the hope is that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny can rekindle some of the original love for the franchise. Anticipation is at a fever pitch, so let’s run down what we know about Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny so far.

When and Where Is the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Coming Out?

The fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise is slated to be released exclusively in movie theaters on June 30, 2023. When Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was first announced, its initial release date was 2019 before being pushed back to 2020, 2021, and finally 2022.

The film had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival where it screened out of competition.

Tickets for the movie went on sale on Monday, May 22, 2023, and are available wherever tickets are sold.

Is There an Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Trailer?

The first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was recently released, and it teases an exciting, nostalgic adventure. Featuring a mix of familiar faces and new characters, the teaser promises a fun ride for fans both old and new. Check it out in the player above.

A 30-second spot was released during Super Bowl LVII. While it didn't give us too many new details about the plot of the film nor any info about what exactly the 'dial of destiny' actually is, it does give us a quick exchange between Indiana Jones and the film's villain Jürgen Voller, as well as some additional footage of the fan-favorite character Sallah, and a scene involving the titular archeologist and his god-daughter Helena Shaw.

Premiering at Star Wars Celebration 2023, the second trailer builds on what we've seen from the Super Bowl spot and the initial teaser. Indiana Jones is seemingly retired but gets pulled back into the game by Helena. Dial of Destiny is shaping up to be a grand finale in the Indiana Jones series. On May 15, 2023, we also got a new clip from Dial of Destiny showcasing an exciting chase scene where Indy and Helena try to catch up to Voller (and stay ahead of others) while driving tuk-tuks. See it below:

Another one-minute spot was released on May 22, 2023.

What Is the Story for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Rumors have been swirling around about the plot of the fifth Indiana Jones film for years. Yet, Disney and Lucasfilm have still not provided an official synopsis for the film. From the trailers, we know that the film will involve time travel and will implement de-aging technology, so Ford can play a younger Indy in 1944 as well as one closer to his actual age, in 1969. The space race between the US and the Soviet Union will also play a major role in the plot, as Dr. Jones is alarmed by the fact that the US government is being aided by former Nazis.

We also know that Indy's goddaughter Helena Shaw will be aiding him on the new expedition to find the titular Dial of Destiny that has the power to change the course of history.

Who's in the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Cast?

Harrison Ford will be back as Indiana Jones, but he isn't the only returning actor or character from previous installments of the franchise. John Rhys-Davies is also back, reprising his role as Sallah, Indy's friend and the "best digger in Egypt". There will also be quite a few new faces to the Indiana Jones franchise in the fifth installment. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) has a lead role in the movie as Indy's goddaughter Helena, Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round) plays the villainous former Nazi turned NASA asset named Jürgen Voller, Shaunette Renee Wilson (The Resident) plays a government agent called Mason, Boyd Holbrook (Logan) plays Voller's henchman Klaber, and Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) appears as a character named Basil. Additionally, Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) will play Indy's ally Renaldo, and Thomas Kretschmann (Avengers: Age of Ultron) will play the villainous Colonel Weber. Olivier Richters (Black Widow) is also on the cast list in an undisclosed role.

In some confirmed good news, the music for this film will be scored by John Williams once again, who created the iconic theme and scored all four previous Indiana Jones movies. The franchise wouldn’t be the same without him.

When and Where Did Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Film?

Filming began in June 2021 in the UK and wrapped on February 26, 2022. The movie was filmed in a number of locations around the world, including the UK, Italy, and Morrocco.

You may have heard that Harrison Ford has already been injured during filming. He was rehearsing a fight scene on June 23, 2021, when he injured his shoulder. A statement from Disney read, "In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

The production continued with the team shooting around the actor's injury and it doesn't appear to have caused any delays or long-term issues for the veteran actor. Ford is no stranger to on-set injury and recovery. He was most recently injured while filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens, breaking bones in his foot and dislocating his ankle, and that production had to be reconfigured while he recovered as well.

Who Is Making Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be the first Indiana Jones movie not directed by Steven Spielberg, although he is still involved in the film as a producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall. Instead, James Mangold — the filmmaker behind films as varied as Logan, Ford v. Ferrari, and Girl, Interrupted — was selected by Spielberg to direct the film in 2020. Spielberg decided to focus his time and energy on other films like the remake of West Side Story and The Fabelmans, the coming-of-age drama inspired by his childhood that was released in November 2022.

Mangold has voiced a desire to keep true to the original movies. He stated in a press release, "I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers. Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe [Waller-Bridge], a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

David Koepp, who wrote Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was working on the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny screenplay for Steven Spielberg, but was replaced in 2018 by Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and then Dan Fogelman (This is Us), only for Koepp to rejoin the project in 2019. But when Spielberg stepped down from the director’s chair, Koepp departed as well, explaining:

“When James Mangold came in … he deserves a chance to take his shot at it. I’d done several versions with Steven. And when Steven left, it seemed like the right time to let Jim have his own take on it and have his own person or himself write it.”

The current Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny script was written by Mangold along with screenwriting partners Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. The duo previously worked with Mangold on the Academy Award-winning film Ford v. Ferrari. In addition, the Butterworths also co-wrote the screenplays for Live Die Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow, Get on Up, Fair Game, and Flag Day.