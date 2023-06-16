Working on one of the most storied adventure franchises of all time is a challenge in itself, but when the previous films in the saga have all been directed by a man who is widely considered to be the greatest film director in motion picture history, the pressure's on you just a little bit. Oh, and not only that, he's also producing the movie and will be watching your every move.

That's the situation James Mangold found himself in with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the last outing for Harrison Ford in the signature fedora as the title character, as he took over the reins from Steven Spielberg in overseeing one of the most iconic characters in pop culture history. And did he feel the pressure? Far from it, he relished having Spielberg available to receive the odd note offering nuggets of gold.

Speaking with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at the press junket for Dial of Destiny, Mangold - who will also begin work on a new Star Wars film which was announced back in April - admitted he didn't like to receive many notes, but that he welcomed one particular piece on advice from Spielberg on what an Indiana Jones movie should be, and the spirit it should embody, which allowed him to see more clearly how the action should play out.

A Two-Hour Long Movie Trailer

Mangold's full response on Spielberg's advice can be found below:

One of the great notes I think Steven offered early on to me as a very simple tidbit was just this idea that an Indiana Jones movie in his mind, he realized somewhere along the line making them, is actually a movie trailer that's two hours long, that nothing can sit very long, that any kind of concepts of pace that you might have about a different movie have to be kind of exponentially turned up to 11 on an Indiana Jones movie.

The movie is set against the backdrop of the Apollo moon landings, with Indy joining his goddaughter Helena Shaw (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) on a thrilling quest. Together, they must race against the clock to acquire the legendary "Dial of Destiny." Standing in their way is Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi scientist turned NASA researcher, portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen. The film also features Toby Jones as Basil Shaw, Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber, and Boyd Holbrook as Klaber.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases on June 30.