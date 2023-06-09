One of the more controversial plot points of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was the inclusion of extraterrestrials towards the end of the film. Fans of the series felt this was stretching credibility and felt out of place. This was perhaps misguided when you consider that Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) had previously uncovered the Ark of the Covenant, which melted the face off of a group of Nazis, and the literal Holy Grail, two items that are rooted more in myth than fact.

It's for this reason that news of time travel as a plot point in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny shouldn't be sneered at, but leaned into. Indy is a larger-than-life character, and the series is about adventure—so why not fully embrace the concept of science fiction and build a story around it? At least, that's the belief of Frank Marshall, the storied producer who co-founded Amblin Entertainment and has been a long-term creative partner of Steven Spielberg. He also happens to be very connected to the Indiana Jones franchise, as he worked on Crystal Skull and is married to Kathleen Kennedy, the head of Lucasfilm, which is the studio producing the latest installment of the franchise.

In an interview with SFX Magazine, Marshall spoke about the time travel plot device featured in Dial of Destiny, explaining why he felt it was a natural fit. Not only is time undoubtedly a factor in the film—considering we will see a much younger Indy from the 1940s before catching up to a veteran, grizzled Dr. Jones in the late 1960s, but a time travel plot leans nicely into the story of the Nazis looking to go back and right what they consider to be a wrong. Marshall explained:

"The Dial of Destiny is perfect for us because it’s about time. It’s math and time. We always try and have some sort of archeological connection and there was certainly that – there’s a mythology to the Dial of Destiny that exists. It turned out to be the perfect thing for this movie. It works in the plot because it is scientific. Well, I guess it’s scientific! It really works for what we are doing and it sets up a whole lot of great plot points. The question is, if you can control time, like in Back to the Future, would you change things? And what would that mean? That’s a big question for everybody, and certainly is in the movie."

“There’s a Mythology To It”

When asked about why the Nazis were involved once more in a head-to-head with Indy, Marshall explained, "It’s a plot point that drives the story. Mads Mikkelsen's Voller wants to go back and change time, change what happened, and obviously it turns out to be in Nazi Germany. The Nazis are kind of a thread we’ve had through all of the movies. I think it definitely works this time."

In addition to Harrison Ford reprising his role as Indiana Jones, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Toby Jones as Basil Shaw, Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber, and Boyd Holbrook as Klaber, while Ethann Isidore and Olivier Richters are cast in undisclosed roles.

With tickets now on sale, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whips into theaters on June 30. Check out the official teaser for the upcoming film below: