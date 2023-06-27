Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is finally releasing this week. It has been a long winding road for Harrison Ford’s final adventure as Indiana Jones, but it’s almost time to say goodbyes to cinema’s greatest hero. Dial of Destiny’s marketing has been all about nostalgia and celebrating this historic franchise. Now, in the latest teaser trailer for Indy’s last ride, Disney takes fans through the past four films.

In the style of the iconic map transitions seen throughout the series, the one-minute featurette is a complete walk down memory lane. From the boulder escape from Raiders of the Lost Ark that started it all to the mine cart chase from Temple of Doom to the motorcycle chase from Last Crusade, every grand Indy adventure is covered here. Even Kingdom of the Crystal Skull gets some much-needed love as the video highlights the stunning Area 51 action set piece that opened up that particular film.

With some of Ford's most iconic lines from the franchise and John Williams' brilliant musical score in the background, this all leads into footage from Dial of Destiny. Most of what’s shown isn’t new, but the way everything is cleverly edited together is sure to get any Indiana Jones fan emotional for this must-see movie. Few characters have left a lasting legacy quite like Ford’s beloved Nazi-fighting archaeologist. When the credits roll on Dial of Destiny, your theater may very well be flooded with tears.

What’s Dial of Destiny About?

Dial of Destiny picks up with Indiana Jones about to retire in 1969, but when adventure calls, it’s hard not to answer. That moment for Indy is when his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) gets thrown back into his life looking for the “Dial of Destiny.” However, an evil former Nazi turned NASA scientist named Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) is also looking for the Dial. He wants to turn back the clock and bring the Nazis back to their former “glory,” but not on Indiana Jones’ watch. Like the previous Indiana Jones films, this is going to be an action-packed thrill ride full of chases, shoot-outs, and a ton of plundering to go around. Dial of Destiny will also feature flashbacks to Indy’s prime with a de-aged Ford leading the charge. It’s going to be exciting to see how those gaps in this famous explorer’s past tie into the space race-crazed era of the 60s.

When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters this Friday, June 30. Before seeing Indy’s final adventure, you can view the new globe-trotting trailer down below. All four previous Indiana Jones films are currently streaming on Disney+.