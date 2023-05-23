We're now less than one month away from Harrison Ford's last hurrah as his signature character — and big screen icon — Indiana Jones. Indy, as we know him, will bow out following the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and, following the film's premiere at Cannes last week, the promotional bandwagon has gone into full swing.

The latest tease of the upcoming movie — a sixty-second trailer, entitled "Steal" —showcases more of the kind of witty banter we've come to expect from Indy and his friends, including new additions Phoebe Waller-Bridge (playing Indy's goddaughter Helena) and Toby Jones, as well as showing us a bit more of the McGuffin of the title, the Dial of Destiny, which is said to have been discovered by Archimedes.

The James Mangold-directed film was shown to critics over the weekend during its premiere at Cannes — to a somewhat mixed response — although Collider's own Therese Lacson was up on the film, despite noting many of its flaws. The consensus does seem to be that, as muddled as the film's plot appears, the performances of Ford and Waller-Bridge — as well as their on-screen chemistry — make it well worth seeing on the big screen, and about as good a send-off for Indy as Ford could possibly have hoped for.

Image via Lucasfilm

What’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The movie is set against the backdrop of the space race, in the late 1960s. As an aging Indiana Jones finds himself getting the ick over NASA choosing to enlist the assistance of former Nazi scientists in order to breach orbit first, he attempts to race against time in order to find the Dial of Destiny, which is said to be able to change the course of history. Indy's actions will inevitably bring him face-to-face with his old foes, the Nazis, once more. It will also feature a de-aged Ford playing a younger Indy.

The movie stars Ford as Indiana Jones, Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Jones as Basil Shaw, Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber, and Boyd Holbrook as Klaber, while Ethann Isidore and Olivier Richters are cast in undisclosed roles.

The greatest archaeologist of all time returns to the big screen on June 30. Check out the new "Steal" trailer down below.