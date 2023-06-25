It has been an incredible summer movie season thus far, and it’s only going to get better with the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The fifth and final Indiana Jones adventure for Harrison Ford hits theaters this coming week. There has been so much anticipation for the film with Dial of Destiny’s marketing rightfully focusing on the historic finale to this classic action-adventure series. With just days to go till “X” marks the spot for moviegoers around the world, a new TV spot for Dial of Destiny has Ford and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge coming face-to-face with a staple Indiana Jones trope.

While the 30-second teaser mainly focuses on previously seen footage of Indy and his goddaughter Helena (Waller-Bridge) as they plunder a tomb looking for clues towards the fabled Dial of Destiny’s location, there are a few new shots of Ford’s seasoned adventure along with additional snippets of dialog. However, the last new scene of the latest teaser is its main hook. In it, we see Indy and Helena trying to squeeze through a narrow gap in a wall only for a ton of bugs to fall on to them. This is to the dismay of Helena who’s channeling her inner Willie Scott from Temple of Doom.

While snakes are the Indiana Jones franchise’s main animal of choice, any fan will know the series loves to have a gross out scene or two in each film featuring other scary creatures. In Raiders of the Lost Ark it was the previously mentioned snakes, in Temple of Doom it was bugs, in Last Crusade it was rats, and in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull it was ants. This particular scene in Dial of Destiny seems to be a callback to the creepy crawlies of Temple of Doom. That darker second film had a scene of Indy trapped in a deadly booby trap. It looks like Indy and Helena will find themselves in a similar dilemma in the upcoming adventure. Dial of Destiny is going to be a thrilling love letter to the entire franchise and, although it may make your skin crawl, it’s nice to see the new film keep Indy's more grotesque traditions alive.

What’s Dial of Destiny About?

Dial of Destiny will pick up with a 70-year-old Indiana Jones in 1969 on the verge of retirement. However, when his goddaughter Helena comes back into his life tracking down the Dial of Destiny, Indy must go on one final adventure to stop a former Nazi turned NASA scientist, Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), from getting the Dial before they do. If Voller gets the dial, he’ll turn back the clock on Hitler’s biggest “mistake”. This new villainous character is also someone from Indy’s past and fans will see flashbacks to the famous adventurer in his prime using a de-aged Ford.

When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny swings into theaters this Friday, June 30. While we anxiously wait for Ford’s final Indiana Jones adventure on the big screen, you can view the new bug-filled TV spot down below.