Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'Did you think that aliens appearing at the end of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was a bit goofy? Well, there is destined to be quite a bit of discussion as to whether or not the climax of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is just as silly, if not more so.

We've known for quite some time that time travel was going to be a major component of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny soon after plot details began making themselves known. However, even with that in mind, it's unlikely that anyone could have predicted the level of time-traveling nonsense that Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), his friends, and his enemies get up to in the bonkers third act of the fifth and supposedly final film in the series. It is a really, really, really dumb finale...or is it?...yeah it's pretty dumb, but it's also somehow an excellent endpoint for Harrison Ford's beloved character.

RELATED: This Is the Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Performance You Forgot About

'The Dial of Destiny' Sends Indiana Jones Flying Through History

Image via Lucasfilm

The climax of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny begins when the evil Dr. Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), obtains both halves of Archimedes' Antikythera - a device that has been all but proven to create portals and fissures in time. Voller hopes to use the Antikythera to go back in time to World War II, and it's not for the reason you may be expecting. The Nazi-turned-NASA scientist believes the Third Reich lost the war due to Hitler's poor leadership. Now that Voller has lived through that very war, he hopes to kill Hitler in World War II-era Sicily and become the Nazi regime's new leader, utilizing his knowledge to lead to a concise victory for the Nazis. An unhinged plan for an equally unhinged villain, but that is only how the climax of Dial of Destiny begins.

Things get wackier once Voller's plane gets close to the time fissure created by the dial. Jones realizes that Voller, despite being an intelligent NASA mathematician, did not account for continental drift, thus making his calculations off. Due to this, wherever that portal in time leads, it won't be taking them to the World War II. Once through the portal, those aboard the plane do see that they have indeed arrived in Sicily but have gotten there several centuries too early.

So early, in fact, that the Roman Empire is waging war against the town where Archimedes himself is constructing the very same dial that got Voller and Jones to this timeline. The combatants of this ancient war are understandably frightened by the machine flying over them, which each side thinks is a fire-breathing dragon despite it actually being a bullet-firing airplane. The primitive-yet-effective weaponry of the Romans and the Greeks proves to be surprisingly effective against the plane, bringing the aircraft down along with the Nazis inside it. Thankfully, Jones is able to escape with his goddaughter, Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge).

Indiana Jones Meeting Romans and Archimedes is Inherently Silly

Image via Lucasfilm

So let's get one thing out of the way first - an Indiana Jones film featuring a time travel story, to begin with, is a silly idea. It follows the trend set by superhero cinema of this alternate timeline/multiverse genre, and it almost always leads to plenty of plot holes and narrative conveniences. For example, why would continental drift have any effect on time travel? What do geographic coordinates have to do with coordinates in time? Also, if Archimedes planned for the dial to take its user to his time no matter what, why would any of those coordinates matter?

Plus, Indiana Jones meeting historical figures in any capacity is an admittedly tough pill to swallow. Now, Jones has seen quite a few crazy things in his long life. He witnessed the Ark of the Covenant consume a horde of Nazis, watched a cult leader pull a heart out of a man's chest, saw the Holy Grail perform life-saving miracles, and viewed aliens returning to their home world. Most audiences were likely expecting Jones to return to World War II, seeing as how that's where the film technically began. Instead, we got Romans, which feels like a pretty big left turn.

Goofiness Aside, the Climax of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is a Great Finale for Indy

Image via Disney

We've established that a sequence containing a time-traveling dial, Roman soldiers, and trigger-happy Nazis is very silly, almost as silly as aliens with crystal skulls. That being said, this climax works so much better than the one seen in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The reason? Indy getting the opportunity to see and even be a part of history is something that the famous archaeologist has dreamed of his entire life. Seeing a historic battle like the Siege of Syracuse unfold before his very eyes allow us as long-time fans of the character to see him in a very different light.

Prior to the climax, the Indiana Jones we see and follow throughout Dial of Destiny is a dying man. Not because he has a terminal illness or anything like that, in fact, he's in impressively good shape for being nearly 80 years old. Emotionally though, Jones is in so much pain. His son, Mutt (Shia LaBeouf), died while serving in the military, his wife, Marion (Karen Allen), has filed for a divorce, and his once-exciting teaching job has now fizzled into a monotonous nine-to-five. His adventure with Helena and eventual destination in ancient Sicily give Jones such a profound emotional response that he makes an incredibly brash decision.

Despite being shot in the chest and in need of immediate modern medical attention, Indy initially decides to stay in Sicily, hoping to live out the rest of his days on the beautiful coast alongside one of history's greatest minds in Archimedes even if it means Indy will die. A bittersweet ending that is avoided when Helena lovingly knocks out Jones, bringing him back to late 1969. Their adventure to the past was exciting, but thanks to his goddaughter, he's able to reconcile with Marion and look forward to a new adventure in whatever the future brings.