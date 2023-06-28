Decades before Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the Indiana Jones franchise had a redheaded step-child in its midst. Although Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom boasts stand-out visuals executed with the sublime finesse only attainable by Steven Spielberg, it's also a mess. And a persistent mess at that. The director agrees: as early as 1989, five years after Temple of Doom hit theaters, Spielberg called the feature “too dark, too subterranean, and much too horrific. I thought it out-poltered Poltergeist. There’s not an ounce of my personal feeling in Temple of Doom."

Far be it from anyone to disagree with the legendary Mr. Spielberg. Temple of Doom feels like his version of a migraine —scattered, misguided, and missing his most vital cinematic components. A laundry list of issues takes the film out at the knees from word one, literally: Orientalism, sexism, colonialism, and the lack of Spielberg's signature heart. Even the film's violent excess led to the MPA creating the PG-13 rating (although how Raiders of the Lost Ark's face-melting finale got past the MPA intact with a PG, we'll never know).

For all that Temple fits the bill as a traditional popcorn blockbuster, it's also a case of the dreaded "Sequel-itis": when filmmakers struggle to replicate the magic behind their franchise's first outing. Even the sensibilities of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas couldn't escape such creative pitfalls — but why did dear Indiana stumble so harshly on his second outing? And what aspects of Temple of Doom are almost redemptive enough to make its failures all the more starkly disappointing?

RELATED: 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and What to Expect

George Lucas Wanted To Make 'Temple of Doom' a Darker Movie

Image via Paramount

Instead of a dashing archeology professor (Harrison Ford) racing against time to beat out Nazis for possession of the mystical Ark of the Covenant (a standard 1940s adventure serial if there ever was one), George Lucas wanted to emulate the darker tone of The Empire Strikes Back that remains so critically and commercially successful. Gone were Raiders' sprawling vistas of a sun-drenched Egypt. As Spielberg recalls in an interview with American Cinematographer, “When George Lucas came to me with the story, it was about black magic, voodoo and a temple of doom." Spielberg then storyboarded an ocular pièce de résistance, plunging unsuspecting viewers from the "bright colors [of] a classic Technicolor movie" into practical lighting that emulated the bowels of hell.

But Temple lacked one of Raiders' strongest components: screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, who, coincidentally, is also the scribe responsible for The Empire Strikes Back. Husband and wife writing duo Gloria Katz and Willard Huyck took over writing duties alongside Lucas and Spielberg. (If you're curious, Kasdan's thoughts on Temple are as follows: "I just thought it was horrible. It’s so mean.")

Tackling a sequel is an unenviable task for any creator. Stray too far, and you risk alienating audiences, but regurgitating an exact copy leaves everyone unsatisfied. Empire Strikes Back proves that appropriately applying an ominous sensibility can develop and elevate a story. However, Temple of Doom's team backed themselves into a corner from the start. With this setting and this narrative, avoiding issues would've been nigh-impossible. Temple plays the white savior trope so straight that it drags the movie along by its nose. There's the cringe-worthy banquet scene riddled with racist stereotypes, the Shanghai crime gang, and the villains in general. Claims have existed for centuries that the Thuggee were a real group of murderous robbers, but modern historians argue the concept is "an orientalist construction" designed by the colonizing British as an excuse for further persecution.

According to Lucas, who doesn't revile the film but recognizes its flaws:

"Part of it was I was going through a divorce, Steven had just broken up and we were not in a good mood, so we decided on something a little more edgy. It ended up darker than we thought it would be. Once we got out of our bad moods, which went on for a year or two, we kind of looked at it and went, 'Mmmmm, we certainly took it to the extreme.'"

‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ Is Steven Spielberg’s Only Horror Movie

Image via Paramount

Extreme is the right word. Temple of Doom is Spielberg's crack at the horror genre. The director's well-documented reliance upon expressions and his ability to slowly build a scene to an emotional crescendo make the infamous sacrifice scene stick with you like a blood-bloated tick. For a child, it's mentally scarring (I'm living proof); for an adult, it's disquieting. And not just because a man lived after Kali priest Mola Ram (Amrish Puri) yanked his beating heart from his chest, but because this man is strapped into a cage and lowered into a boiling lava pit while screaming, and his severed heart catches on fire, and Mola Ram shriek-cackles. The moment's appropriately oppressive and horrifying but also out of place with the established Indiana Jones canon. Temple doesn't concern itself much with archeology. Sure, a monstrous cult using ancient stones to take over the world is another version of the Nazis, but between the cursed blood that brainwashes our hero, graphic child slavery, and evil voodoo doll nonsense, Temple's goals feel confused and discordant.

One can also hardly write about Temple of Doom and avoid dipping their toes into the mess that is Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw). Lucas wanted to James Bond-ify the franchise by giving Indy a new love interest in every movie, and not only does Temple fundamentally misunderstand the enemies-to-lovers rom-com dynamic, but Willie exists to be belittled and scorned six ways from Sunday. Her histrionic vanity fulfills most of the film's comedic beats. Spielberg said that "my job and my challenge was to balance the dark side of this Indiana Jones saga with as much comedy as I could afford," but Willie's treatment feels nastily vindictive toward women. At least Capshaw eats the role up for breakfast.

'Temple of Doom's Best Moments Are When It Remembers It's an Action-Adventure Movie

Image via Paramount

To Temple of Doom’s credit, the action sequences and the horror visuals are thrillingly top-notch. The human sacrifice scene is a masterpiece in set design and atmosphere with its red lights, billowing smoke, and John Williams' demonic choir score. The tunnel cart chase bursts with kinetic speed and is a prime example of why film's inherent deceptiveness is magical. The production crew matched close-up shots of the actors on a to-scale sound stage with detailed miniatures. Spielberg and the camera followed the fully functional roller coaster on a separate track, and setting the mine car against a flat rock wall gave the illusion of speed. "The mine train chase [...] seemed impossible before we started shooting it," said Spielberg in his interview with American Cinematographer, "but with the help of Dennis Muren [ASC] and all the creative geniuses at Industrial Light and Magic, we made the impossible, possible."

Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan Are the MVPs of 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom'

Image via Paramount

Harrison Ford's second time out as Indiana Jones is an interesting conundrum. He's subdued, a change suitable for a grittier story, but the dourness doesn't jibe with the pre-established character. Some of this might have stemmed from the severe back injury Ford sustained during filming; his stunt double, Vic Armstrong, saved Temple's bacon by filling in more than usual. (''Guys like Vic are invisible," Ford said, "and they never get any credit. Nobody ever interviews them.")

Inside those surprisingly bitter edges lies the irreplaceable, much-mimicked, and never replicated Harrison Ford spark. The rogue and his glittering eyes are here to play, and Temple takes advantage of the actor's underutilized comedic skills. His delivery of "We. Are going. To DIE" is eternal meme material, and it's entertaining to watch Indy splutter indignantly when he's outfoxed. On the opposite spectrum, Ford holding up a sword, dirtied arm muscles bared, biting out "prepare to meet Kali in hell," is a baller line colder than Antarctica.

To no one's surprise, Temple's brightest spot is Ke Huy Quan. His joyful inquisitiveness and unabashed sincerity are tangible beams, and his acting is unfairly superb. What Temple lines are the most quotable? Short Round's, end of story. He's the film's heart, he saves the day, and he reads Indiana Jones for filth: "He no nuts. He's crazy."

In Steven Spielberg's words, "movies are unharnessed dreams." Spielberg and George Lucas had aims for their first Indiana Jones sequel, and they failed to fully come together. Temple of Doom is certainly one of the worst franchise entries even while its best moments capture the Spielberg-Lucas partnership at its consummate height. Their creativity and love for filmmaking blaze as bright as that lava pit, and for that alone, Temple of Doom deserves carefully itemized appreciation. Even if saying so means I dare to disagree with Steven Spielberg just a little.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny comes to theaters on June 30.