A not-too-uncommon take to encounter on the Indiana Jones series is that, while Raiders of the Lost Ark is inarguably the best of the bunch, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom packs in the most fun and entertainment value. It’s a take I can readily get behind. Raiders has more story to it, with a broader supporting cast, three well-defined villains, the best-looking fedora of the series, and a MacGuffin that actually exists in history and legends (there are Shiva linga, but there’s no legend about five sacred stones given to Shankara). But ever since my uncle introduced me to these films, Temple of Doom has made for the most thrilling watch. A thinner, simpler story lets it pack in even more adventure, the horror elements provide another form of excitement, the score is John Williams’s best for the series, and it’s really, really funny. And yes, I am counting scenes with Kate Capshaw’s Willie Scott among the latter element.

She’s been well drubbed by fans and critics, Willie Scott has. Some find her annoying, some find her sexist, but few find her a highlight of the movie or of the series. Compared to Raiders’ Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen), Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’s Elsa Schneider (Alison Doody), and even the criminally underappreciated Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’s Irina Spalko (Cate Blanchett), she just doesn’t measure up in most assessments. But in rewatching the films ahead of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the thought did occur to me: could what’s true of the Indy films also be true of its leading ladies? Could Marion Ravenwood be the best conceived and written of the group, but Willie Scott be the most fun and engaging to watch?

That thought ultimately seemed a little too far out to sustain itself. But I do think Willie is a better, more fun character than she’s often been given credit for. And whatever her Doylist and Watsonian virtues and vices, she does get more to do in the adventure than is often acknowledged.

Willie Is Written as Annoying, But She Doesn't Stay That Way

Image via Paramount Pictures

Let’s get this out of the way early: Willie Scott screams. A lot. She also whines about her hair and nails, lusts after jewels and money, and is so preoccupied with her own material discomfort that she doesn’t realize how dire her situation is until about halfway through the movie.

Willie isn’t the first character, man or woman, to scream or complain in an Indiana Jones movie. Marion complains plenty in Raiders and Crystal Skull. Elsa screamed a lot in Last Crusade. If I were being manhandled by Nazis or forced to walk through a swarm of rats, I’d react much the same way, and I imagine most people would too. Indy himself screams and complains all the time, whether he’s being chased by a hostile tribe, knifed with a magic doll, or hit in the head with a mirror. But it is undeniable that it’s less a natural reaction with Willie than a character trait that she just won’t shut up about how hard it is to go through an adventure, without any sense of perspective.

In other words: she’s supposed to be annoying. Temple of Doom is not shy about this. The villagers of Mayapore are baffled by Willie. Indy and Short Round get fed up with her more than once. Even her boss in Shanghai, Lao Che, loses patience with her fairly quickly. As Rainier Wolfcastle might put it, the whole joke is that the female lead of Temple of Doom is someone singularly unsuited to be in a thrill ride story like this, giving Indy one more ordeal to manage.

Whether you find this funny or not is subjective, of course. But to complain that Willie – well, complains – is to complain that Groucho Marx is acerbic. Like it or not, that was the goal, and the film succeeds in portraying that. And I do find Willie funny. Capshaw goes broad with the role overall, but she displays pretty good instincts for when to go whole ham or dial things back a little. The much-maligned screaming is made a joke of in select sequences, mostly toward the beginning of the film when the horrors of the Thugee cult haven’t shown up yet (she screams after that point, of course – but who wouldn’t, when being plunged into a lava pit?) But it’s Harrison Ford’s reactions to Capshaw that get the laughs over the finish line. The face he pulls when trying to direct her how to open the spike room never fails to get me.

Willie Plays a Pivotal Role in the Climax of 'Temple of Doom'

Image via Paramount

There is a long history of female characters in adventure stories ending up as little more than “the girl,” there for looks and a bit of romantic interest but without much personality or use in the story. They’re a prize for the hero at best, and a hindrance to him at worst. The Indy series being a loving homage to such adventure serials of the 1930s and 40s, and focused on a single, male character, it’s not surprising that his leading ladies aren’t the most prominent or nuanced in cinema history. I do think the series deserves credit for giving Marion, Willie, Elsa, and Irina distinct personalities and dynamics with Indy, a fact that should temper accusations that Temple of Doom is sexist. Willie isn’t vain, superficial, and unsuited to danger because she’s a woman, but because she’s Willie. Put spunky Marion, conflicted Elsa, or ruthless Irina into Temple of Doom, and you’d have an entirely different film and a different set of reactions by the female lead to the story.

Willie’s particular personality does, at first glance, place her more in the tradition of damsels who inadvertently help the mission at hand more than they help. Marion in Raiders is a much savvier character, in some respects more in the vein of a film noir heroine or The African Queen than “the girl” of a serial. Besides Marion's past history with Indy and her father preparing her for the type of adventure she finds herself in, she’s quick on her feet when it comes time to try and find a way out of trouble. Even when she doesn’t succeed, her improvised plans are good ones, and after the escape from the Well of Souls, she helps Indy wreak havoc on the Nazi camp. At a comparable point in Temple of Doom, the only thing Willie’s really done for the adventure is to get the spike room open, and she didn’t even know what she was doing.

Image via Paramount

But something about Willie I don’t often see mentioned is how she evolves over the course of the film. After encountering the Thugee cult’s sacrifice, she finally sees what she’s up against. And, from the time of her near-death experience in the lava pit to the last scene of the movie, her attitude shifts. Except for one covetous glance at the Shankara stones when their diamonds are mentioned, she drops her materialistic attitude. She doesn’t fixate on her nails, she doesn’t try to call her agent or assume that anyone could enable her to do so, and her screams become more of a genuine reaction than a gag. Faced with an evil, child-enslaving band of black magic practitioners, she’s focused on freeing the children and helping Indy and Short Round escape.

And in doing so, it’s in-over-her-head Willie Scott who gets more to do in the climax of Temple of Doom than tough, spirited, hard-drinking Marion did in Raiders. Once the Nazi submarine catches up to the steamer, Marion spends the rest of the movie as a damsel in distress, with nothing to do and almost nothing to say until the penultimate scene. In that sense, she’s the character who follows the old adventure serial tradition closer, for better or worse. Willie spends the climax of Temple of Doom freeing children, punching Thugs, readying mine carts, and saving Short Round from the suspension bridge. Right up until the end, she has things to do, and is just as involved in the final conflict as Short Round. And it’s rather satisfying to see her come into her own as an adventuress, from as unpromising a starting point as she had. Willie deviates from her character type more than I think I ever realized prior to my last rewatch of Temple of Doom, and in doing so, she contributes more to the film than she’s ever been given credit for.