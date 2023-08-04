Fans were introduced to Indiana Jones when the franchise's first movie Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered in 1981. A hit with action fans and history buffs alike, the Steven Spielberg directed movie stars Harrison Ford as archeologist Dr. Indiana Jones, who travels the world recovering priceless historical artifacts and fighting bad guys who want to use those artifacts to unleash evil on the world.

The franchise has spawned four sequels, including the franchises latest, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny slated to be released by Walt Disney Studios on June 30, 2023. For fans of the Indiana Jones franchise the following ten quotes are instantly recognizable, and playing like an inside joke when re-watching the popular movies. For those unfamiliar with Indiana Jones, the following 10 quotes will give you a jump start before diving into Indiana's world.

10 "Archeology is the search for fact, not truth." 'The Last Crusade' (1989)

Image via Paramount

By the time the second sequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, premiered in 1989, fans were ready. Not only was Indiana Jones back, but legendary actor Sean Connery made his debut as Jones' father, Professor Henry Jones, Sr.

RELATED: That Time Indiana Jones Was Upstaged in His Own Movie

The college professor warns his class about conflating facts and truth in the field of archeology. Jones tells his students that if it's truth they're looking for, there is another more suitable class down the hall. "Archeology is the search for fact, not truth."

9 "It takes only a nudge to make you like me; to push you out of the light." 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Image via Paramount

British actor Paul Freeman stars as Indiana Jones' long time adversary, the French archeologist René Belloq, in Raiders of the Lost Ark. For years, Belloq has taken credit for Indiana Jones' findings without remorse or shame. Belloq relishes scooping his former friend in their individual quests to recover prized artifacts.

"It takes only a nudge to make you like me; to push you out of the light," the arrogant Belloq tells Jones. Both are previous students of the French university, the Sorbonne but have since parted ways as friends. While Jones accuses Belloq of having more nefarious intentions, Belloq reminds Jones that the two are merely two-sides of the same archeological coin and not so different in their methods.

8 "You lost today kid, but it doesn't mean you have to like it." 'The Last Crusade' (1989)

Image via Paramount

After the more disturbing, the Temple of Doom, the franchise bounced back in The Last Crusade. Not only were fans introduced to the elder Henry Jones, audiences go to meet a young Indiana Jones played by River Phoenix.

RELATED: First Four 'Indiana Jones' Movies Set New 4K Ultra HD Releases

Fedora (Richard Young) and Indy face off over Coronado's cross after Indy steals the artifact, but it doesn't last long. The grave robbing Fedora, takes the cross from Indy and gives him a piece of advice: "You lost today kid, but it doesn't mean you have to like it." Fedora gives Indy his hat – Indiana Jones' trademark fedora, that he wears throughout the films.

7 "Nothing shocks me, I'm a scientist." 'Temple of Doom' (1984)

Image via Paramount

Fans have been split when it comes to Temple of Doom which takes Jones and audiences to the continent of Asia where Jones tries to stay one step ahead of an assassination attempt. Jones is joined by street smart orphan Short Round (Ke Huy Quan) and lounge singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw).

When Jones calmly tells Willie, "Nothing shocks me, I'm a scientist," it rings true considering Jones, Short Round and Willie are confronted with cannibalism, human sacrifice, child trafficking and are nearly killed. Though nothing may shock Indiana Jones, Willie on the other hand is shocked by everything.

6 "X never, ever, marks the spot." 'The Last Crusade' (1989)

Image via Paramount Pictures

We've all heard lore and stories about maps leading to buried treasure and that X marks the spot, but according to Indiana Jones, "X never, ever, marks the spot." In an attempt to sway his university students from equating archeology and fantasy.

RELATED: Relive 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' With New Hasbro Figures

For Jones, archeology is not only his passion, but his life's work. Research is the key to archeology, and Jones believes that artifacts belong in a museum, and not used or profit. Indiana Jones has seen plenty in his work, and his respect for the field is evident in his work as a professor.

5 "Throw me the idol, I'll throw you the whip." 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Image via Paramount

Early in Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the most intense scenes in action movie history. Accompanied by Peruvian guide, Satipo (Alfred Molina), Jones tries unsuccessfully to remove the Golden Fertility idol located in a South American cave. But the cave is booby trapped, unleashing a wrecking ball – literally.

Satipo double crosses Jones after the idol is recovered. Holding Jones' trademark whip, Satipo refuses to give it to Jones unless he gives Satipo the treasure. "Throw me the idol, I'll throw you the whip," Satipo says before running off with the idol and dropping the whip leaving Jones empty-handed.

4 "It's not the year honey, it's the mileage." 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Image via Paramount

When Jones is reconnects with his former lover, Marion (Karen Allen), the chemistry between the former couple is still strong. After Marion tells Jones he isn't the same man she previously knew, she cheekily responds, "It's not the year honey, it's the mileage," in only a way he can.

After nearly a decade apart, it's obvious that Marion is holding on to resentments surrounding the end of their relationship. However, unlike Willie's character in the Temple of Doom, Marion is quick-witted and street savvy which makes her the perfect match for Indiana Jones.

3 "I'm like a bad penny, I always turn up." 'The Last Crusade' (1989)

Image via Paramount

Some of the Indiana Jones franchise's most memorable quotes are in The Last Crusade. The third movie is also one of the most popular with Indiana Jones fans, so this is no surprise. Jones has a knack for turning up and ruining his adversaries throughout the movies.

Betrayed by historian turned Nazi operative, Elsa Schneider (Allison Doody) in their search for the Holy Grail, Jones respods to Elsa's surprise at seeing him again. "I'm like a bad penny, I always turn up," according to Jones. Fans of the character know this to be true.

2 "Snakes? Why did it have to be snakes?" ' Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Image via Paramount

One of the most memorable (and creepy) scenes in Raiders of the Lost Ark is when Marion and Jones are closed in a pit full of snakes. The usually confident Jones has a freak out moment, with snakes being one of the few things that makes Jones shudder.

Many people have a phobia of some sort, so when Jones says "Snakes? Why did it have to be snakes?" Viewers can relate. The scene also gives audiences a chance to see Marion's vulnerable side, while Jones springs into action and saves them both.

1 "Nazis...I hate these guys." 'The Last Crusade' (1989)

Image via Paramount

Not wanting to go with the Nazi storyline in the Temple of Doom, writers brought them back in the third installation. In a race to get to the Holy Grail with Jones, the Nazis kidnap his father Henry. At a rally that resembles Nuremberg, Jones exclaims "Nazis! I hate these guys."

Having defeated the Nazis in Raiders of the Lost Ark, Jones has good reason to dislike them considering they want to retrieve the Holy Grail to secure Hitler's reign for a millenia. Considered one of the best movie quotes of all time, this Indiana Jones quote spurred t-shirts and memes, landing it the number one spot on the list.

NEXT: Here's How to Watch the Indiana Jones Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)