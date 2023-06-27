Every great hero needs some great villains to fight, and the Indiana Jones movies have some of the best villains in cinema, all out to stop Henry Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford) from finding his historical artifacts and putting them where they belong, in a museum.

Many villains were a match for Indiana's intellect, with characters like Belloq and Walter Donovan working to outsmart him. In contrast, others, such as the huge German mechanic in Raiders of the Lost Ark, were more interested in beating him up. With the fifth and final installment, Dial of Destiny, coming out June 30, now's a good time to revisit the series' best villains.

10 The German Mechanic

Sometimes the most memorable villain isn't the main one. This was definitely the case with the large German mechanic in Raiders of the Lost Ark. While he only had a few minutes on screen, he became something of a legend in the Indy fandom.

Played by British wrestler Pat Roach, the imposing German appears when Indiana tries to steal a plane, giving him a beating in the process until an unfortunate connection with the plane's propellor. Roach would also appear as large henchman in the next two Indiana Jones movies.

9 Elsa Schneider

Elsa Schneider (Alison Doody) was a different kind of villain. In Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, rather than appearing bad from the outset, she was revealed to be working alongside the Nazis to find the Grail. She had tricked Indy into trusting her, even getting to see the Grail Diary.

This was the first time this had happened to Indy, who often seemed a good judge of character. In the end, though, Schneider's desire for the Grail would be her undoing, as she fell to her doom while trying to reach the chalice.

8 George "Mac" McHale

One of the worst betrayals Indy suffered was when his friend Mac (Ray Winstone) turned him in to the Russians in exchange for money. The betrayal was made even worse because they'd been on adventures together and even saved each other's lives.

Even after his betrayal, Mac didn't stop with his deceptions, pretending to be working for the CIA so he could restart his friendship and journey with Indy to the city of gold, hoping to become wealthy as a result.

7 Walter Donovan

For a while, Indiana wasn't doing too well for people betraying him. While Walter Donovan (Julian Glover) appeared to be a distinguished antiques collector working with the scene-stealing Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery) to find the Grail, he was actually in partnership with the Nazis.

He did give some sound advice when he said not to trust anybody: unfortunately for Indy, he didn't take that to mean Donovan himself. Donovan's desire for immortality would seal his fate when Schneider tricked him into drinking from the wrong chalice, resulting in a grisly demise.

6 Thuggee Guard

In his second appearance in an Indiana Jones movie, Pat Roach once again played the muscle. This time he was a Thuggee guard in the mine. Despite spending most of his time bullying children, he was no pushover.

He was one of Indy's biggest adversaries, proving more than a match for him in a one-on-one fight and coming close to bringing his adventuring to a close until he met with an accident in a rock crusher, which even he couldn't survive.

5 Irina Spalko

As Indiana Jones moved into the 1950s, the villains moved with him. Rather than the usual Nazis, in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indy went up against Soviet Russians, led by Colonel Irina Spalko (Cate Blanchett), a scientist and KGB agent.

Everything about Spalko shows how evil she is: her fierce hairstyle, ruthlessness, and desire to succeed at any cost. If you're still not convinced how bad she is, look at the way she crushed that ant in her fist.

4 Rene Belloq

Unlike most of Indy's adversaries, who were just thugs and villains, Rene Belloq (Paul Freeman) was an archeologist searching for the Ark of the Covenant at the same time as Dr. Jones. They both had respect for the items they were searching for, with Belloq being exasperated by the Germans' crude methods of archeology.

However, they differed in their attitude towards the Ark. Belloq didn't respect it in the way Indiana did, and met his end as a result, when he made the fatal mistake of opening it to try and discover its power.

3 Colonel Ernst Vogel

The Indiana Jones movies always have several villains who serve different purposes. Some are the brains behind the whole operation, while others are there just to be evil. Colonel Vogel (Michael Byrne) was most definitely the latter.

A ruthless SS officer, he aided Donovan in the search for the Grail and would do anything to get Indiana Jones out of the way, including trying to run him over in a tank.

2 Mola Ram

Temple of Doom is undoubtedly the darkest of the Indiana Jones movies, and the main villain was a big part of that. Mola Ram (Amrish Puri) is one of the most terrifying bad guys in the series, using supernatural powers against his enemies.

He uses this magic to pull people's hearts from their living bodies. Definitely not light stuff. He also manipulates Indy with his powers, turning him into a minion who's totally under his control and is even willing to kill his friends as a result.

1 Arnold Toht

Arnold Toht (Ronald Lacey) might have been evil as sin, but he always did his best to look smart. Even in the heat of the Egyptian desert, he wore his black suit and carried a collapsible coat hanger with him everywhere to keep his leather trench coat looking neat.

This smart image only enhanced his quiet, sinister nature, along with his delicate way of speaking and deliberate movements. He's one of the most effective villains in the franchise, able to easily get what he wants from his enemies and be one of the most memorable.

