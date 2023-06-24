Moviegoers are just a week away from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’s historic release. The fifth and final Indiana Jones adventure for Harrison Ford has received a lot of love along with an endless treasure trove of merchandise celebrating the rich franchise. This has included action figures, Funko Pops, and various stylish clothing lines. Now you can add a Build-A-Bear to your treasure hunt as the famous toy brand just unveiled their new Indy Teddy Bear.

The “Happy Hugs Teddy Indiana Jones Gift Set” comes with a classic bear and the character’s signature look. This includes his fedora, brown leather jacket, whip, and adventurous shoes. The jacket also bears the Indiana Jones logo and the gift set itself will be $58. While Build-A-Bear has done characters from Super Mario Bros, Pokémon, The Matrix, and Star Wars in the past, there’s just something so endlessly cute and charming about this particular archeology loving bear. Maybe it’s just imagining Ford’s hilariously unique personality in this fluffy soul, but this Indy bear has all the right stuffing for a classic adventure hero.

What’s Dial of Destiny About?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees the fabled explorer in 1969 and on the verge of his retirement. However, adventure can’t stay away for too long as his goddaughter Helena reconnects with Indy after many years. This isn’t a social visit as she’s looking for the “dial of destiny”. Indy is thrown head first into her quest when a former Nazi turned NASA scientist, Voller, comes looking for it. He’s trying to reverse Hitler’s “mistakes”, but not under Indiana Jones’ watch.

Image via Build a Bear

Indiana Jones has had four mega successful hits in his 42-year history. These would be Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. While some adventures are more beloved than others, Dial of Destiny looks to recapture the magic of the original 80s trilogy. The film will even feature flashbacks of Ford’s Indy using the latest de-aging technology. This final adventure is also being billed as an emotional send-off for one of cinema’s greatest heroes. It might get so emotional that you may need a movie themed Teddy Bear to keep you company while you cry yourself into a giant box of tissues.

When Does Dial of Destiny Release?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases in theaters on June 30, 2023. While action-adventure fans anxiously wait to see Ford's Indy one final time on the big screen, you can buy the Teddy Indiana Jones Gift Set now on Build-A-Bear's website. All the previous Indiana Jones films can also be streamed on Disney+.