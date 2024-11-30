Steven Spielberg directed films that changed the course of cinematic history. Jaws defined the summer blockbuster, Jurassic Park melded a high-concept science fiction premise with the thrills of a creature feature, and Saving Private Ryan remains one of the best war movies ever put to screen. But his crowning achievement might be the Indiana Jones franchise. Spielberg worked with his close friend George Lucas — who crafted a game-changing film of his own with Star Wars: A New Hope — to shape the Jones films, and gave Harrison Ford one of his most iconic roles as the titular archeologist. But one of the key roles in the Indiana Jones saga could have looked a lot different if Spielberg cast one actor.

Steven Spielberg Originally Wanted Danny Devito To Play Sallah in ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’

The first Indiana Jones film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, sets the tone for Indy's adventures. There's a race across the globe to find a historical artifact — in this case, the Ark of the Covenant itself, with Indy fighting through danger using his wits, his revolver, and his signature bullwhip. And let's not forget the ever-present threat of Nazis. Raiders also introduces two characters that play significant roles in future Indiana Jones films: Sallah Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir, Indy's longtime friend, and Marion Ravenwood, his love interest & the daughter of his mentor.

Speilberg originally wanted Danny DeVito to play the role of Sallah. In an Empire retrospective covering the making of Raiders, he expanded upon his original vision for the character, saying, "Sallah was originally written as a Sam Jaffe or Gunga Din type — almost a small creature from the Star Wars cantina in an earthbound adventure film." Though DeVito wanted the part, it didn't work out due to a scheduling conflict. John Rhys-Davies wound up playing Sallah in Raiders, reprising the role for Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Danny DeVito Had To Pass on Multiple Roles Due to ‘Taxi’

The "scheduling conflicts" that DeVito ran into concerned Taxi, the television series he was a part of. Taxi centered on the Sunshine Cab Company and the lives of its drivers and DeVito's tyrannical dispatcher, Louie De Palma. Due to its balance of biting humor and heavy topics, it's often regarded as one of the best TV series ever created. It also meant that DeVito had to turn down some major opportunities, including a role in The Princess Bride. On top of that, DeVito's agent asked for a hefty price tag for the budding actor to appear in Raiders, which further complicated matters.

But in the end, Davies turned out to be the perfect fit for Sallah. Even though Sallah only has a few scenes in Raiders of the Lost Ark, Davies manages to inject his performance with the larger-than-life personality that a friend of Indiana Jones requires. Ironically, Davies wasn't entirely sure things would work out because Sallah is described as being 5'2 in the original Raiders script — which is far shorter than he was. The structure of the script also concerned Davies, as well. "It was either gonna be the biggest disaster of all time, or a new fashion in filmmaking," he told Empire. As we all know, it was the latter option.

The Project That Brought Steven Spielberg and Danny DeVito Into the Same Orbit

Danny DeVito eventually did transition from TV to movies, scoring roles in Batman Returns and Disney's Hercules. Eventually, he and Spielberg would work together on Amazing Stories, a TV series Spielberg created in the mid-80s. DeVito would direct and star in the Season 2 premiere of Amazing Stories, "The Wedding Ring". Like most episodes of Amazing Stories, "The Wedding Ring" is based on a story by Spielberg, where DeVito's Herbert finds a mysterious ring and gives it to his wife Lois (Rhea Perlman), which ends up causing an intense transformation. The two were also in the running to direct The Little Things, though John Lee Hancock wound up directing the Denzel Washington-helmed crime thriller.

Though Danny DeVito might not have starred in Raiders of the Lost Ark, everything ended up working in his favor; he did become an acclaimed actor, and Raiders ended up shaping the course of cinematic history. But it's always fun to think of what could have been.

