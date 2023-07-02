Our favorite archaeologist is back in theaters for another adventure with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Harrison Ford’s return has many fans excited and hits the right note of nostalgia. To add to that Hasbro has unveiled a new Grail table adventure series for the collectors. The new figures cover not only the upcoming movie but also feature characters from Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.

The company will mark the premiere of the movie with the new ‘Adventure Series' that features the new wave of 6-inch scale figures with a Build-An-Artifact piece that you'll need to make the Grail Table. The Indy figure takes Ford’s likeness from The Last Crusade and comes in finished with a whip, pistol, and machine gun. Dr. Elsa Schneider (played by the magnificent Alison Doody in the movie) comes with detachable goggles, false grail accessories, and an additional head. From the latest feature, the Doctor Jürgen Voller figure takes the likeness of actor Mads Mikkelsen and comes with a detachable satchel accessory. Other figures in the collection include the Grail Knight, Henry Jones Sr., and Renaldo. All the figurines come with Build-An-Artifact pieces which are needed to put together the mighty Grail Table.

What to Expect From Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

The movie marks the first feature which is not helmed by Steven Spielberg. The upcoming movie will follow Indy, who is dragged on to another adventure by his goddaughter Helena as the two races against time to retrieve a legendary dial that can change the course of history, facing off against Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi who now works for NASA.

The latest feature is directed by James Mangold from a script he co-wrote with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp. It opened at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year with both Mangold and Ford received minutes-long standing ovations. The feature recieved mixed reviews from critics but the true fate of Dial of Destiny will be clear when the movie finally opens in theatres for fans.

The feature brings back Ford as Henry Jones Jr./Indiana Jones with Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw, Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, Antonio Banderas as Renaldo, John Rhys-Davies as Sallah, Toby Jones as Basil, Boyd Holbrook as Klaber, Shaunette Renée Wilson as Mason, Thomas Kretschmann as Colonel Weber, Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood, Olivier Richters as Hauke, and Mark Killeen as Pontimus.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30th. You can check out the new figurines below and pre-order on June 29th here.