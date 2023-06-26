It’s finally Indiana Jones week. This Friday Harrison Ford’s final adventure as the famous fedora-wearing archeologists, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, cashes its way into theaters everywhere. With it comes a lot of emotions for fans of the iconic character, but this is an Indiana Jones movie which means there’s going to be a whole ton of stand out action. In the latest featurette, Dial of Destiny’s action set pieces are the star of the show.

“I’m Making This Up As I Go”

The two-minute behind-the-scenes look featured Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, director James Mangold, and producers Kathleen Kennedy and Steven Spielberg breaking down the jaw dropping spectacle of Indy’s last triumph. From a stunning night train sequence to a tuk-tuk race through Cianjur to a horse chase through the streets of 1960s New York, there’s no shortage of high-flying adventure. However, like the featurette highlights, the action means nothing if the audience doesn’t care. The Indiana Jones franchise has made a name for itself with heartfelt pulse pounding spectacle. Dial of Destiny’s keeping that old fashion tradition alive with Mangold saying they did as much practical “real action” as possible. There have been so many mind-blowing memorable set pieces from Indy’s past. The truck chase from Raiders, the minecart chase from Temple of Doom, and the tank and motorcycle chases from Last Crusade just to name a few. Even the less than well received Kingdom of the Crystal Skull had its fair share of stand out moments like the opening Area 51 battle.

However, what keeps this franchise together, is Ford’s love and commitment. His continued passion for the character can’t be understated. Seeing him talk about the care put into each action beat will make any long time fan endlessly smile. Especially, with the new looks of him in costume on set. It truly seemed like he was having the time of his life making this final film. That’s only going to make this adventure more emotional than it already was.

When’s Dial of Destiny Releasing?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny's releasing on June 30, 2023. This final film for Ford will see Indy and his goddaughter Helena (Waller-Bridge) track down the title dial before the adventurer retires for good. It’s 1969 at the height of the space race and a former Nazi turned NASA scientist named Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) is also after the treasured prize, so it's not going to be easy. Before you buy your tickets for Dial of Destiny, you can view the new action-filled featurette down below.