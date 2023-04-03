Indiana Jones has traveled to a lot of places in his lifetime, but his upcoming trip to France may be the most exciting one yet. The franchise’s latest feature, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny has set a premiere date for Thursday, May 18, at the famed Cannes Film Festival ahead of its theatrical release on June 30. This will be the second time Indy cracked the whip at the festival with the 2008 widely panned fourth installment Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull also making its debut at Cannes. Screening out of competition, the title will also mark an exciting second for its director James Mangold, who previously revealed his feature-length debut, Heavy, at the festival’s Director’s Fornite in 1996, nabbing a nomination for the Caméra d’Or award.

After the disappointing return of the titular archaeologist in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Lucasfilms is hoping to make a comeback with the fifth, and allegedly final, installation in the Indiana Jones saga. Taking audiences back and forth through time with some fancy de-aging technology, Dial of Destiny will catch up with a now 70-year-old Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford). Of course, what would an Indy movie be without Nazis, and that’s where the de-aging comes in. Pulling audiences back to 1969 during the infamous Space Race, Indiana Jones is more than a little apprehensive about the United States’ latest brainy recruit - an ex-Nazi. Teaming up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), the duo set out on an adventure of a lifetime to ensure that everything is as it seems.

Like the films that have come before it, Dial of Destiny will feature an all-star cast jam-packed with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Along with the obvious Ford and new-to-the-franchise Waller-Bridge, the title will also star the returning John Rhys-Davies as well as a slew of fresh faces including Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, Ethann Isidore, and Boyd Holbrook. Completing his journey alongside the adventurous archaeologist, composer John Williams is bookending his time with the beloved franchise by penning the film’s score. Likewise, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas will put their stamp on the feature as executive producers with Frank Marshall, Kathleen Kennedy, and Simon Emanuel producing.

RELATED: Relive 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade’ With New Hasbro Figures

What Else Will Be at Cannes?

As always, the French film festival will boast a dazzling lineup of anticipated titles backed by the biggest names in not only Hollywood but around the globe. Included in the action so far will be Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City (as per Deadline), and Pedro Almodóvar’s Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal-led queer western short, Strange Way to Life.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on what you can expect to see grace the screens at the Cannes Film Festival and check out a trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below.