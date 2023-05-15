The return of a beloved franchise is just around the corner. With the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a little over a month away, anticipation for the long-awaited sequel is at an all-time high. As fans eagerly await the return of the beloved character to the big screen, the official Festival de Cannes website has revealed a brand-new clip from the film, which teases a thrilling action scene.

The clip features an extended look at the film, which pits Harrison Ford's return to the role of Indy as the character finds himself in the midst of a high-speed chase sequence alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays his goddaughter Helena Shaw. However, the two aren't alone as they are seen being chased after by an onslaught of dangerous villains while in pursuit of Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi turned NASA scientist. Effectively capturing the spirit of the original film series, the clip fully showcases what fans should expect from a traditional Indiana Jones adventure, with intense action scenes accompanied by a powerful musical score, which will be composed by franchise veteran John Williams.

While specific details on the reason why the characters embark on an epic chase sequence remain to be seen for now, however, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will center on the titular character as he embarks on another epic adventure across the globe; this time in the backdrop of the 1969 moon landings. With real-world history at play mixed in with fantastical elements, the franchise's latest installment is shaping up to be a return to form for the series, especially after reception to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Whether the newest film will resonate remains to be seen for now, but if the latest sneak peek is any indication, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is shaping up to be an exciting film worth checking out when it debuts in theaters this summer.

Dial of Destiny Is Harrison Ford's Final Outing as Indy

Ever since his theatrical debut in 1981, Indiana Jones has remained an iconic character in film history due to Ford's iconic performance bolstered by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas' creative vision. While the two acclaimed filmmakers won't be involved in the latest entry in the franchise, the film will be helmed by director James Mangold (Logan), with the promise that the movie will feature Ford's last outing as the titular character. As fans soon await Indiana Jones' final adventure on screen, Fathom Events plans to re-release Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first movie of the franchise, for two days only, beginning on June 4. With so much in store this summer, alongside a plethora of unveiled merchandise, 2023 is shaping up to be the year of Indiana Jones.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny swings into theaters on June 30. Check out the official clip from the upcoming film below.