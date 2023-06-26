The films of the Indiana Jones franchise have hallmarks so iconic that they have been replicated and parodied by countless films ever since Raiders of the Lost Ark first hit theaters. The action setpieces, chases, escapes, and the charismatic and daring adventurer as the protagonist are all ingredients in the recipe that has made for one of the most enduring and beloved film series ever made. Perhaps the most distinctive element of that formula, though, and the element in which the story often succeeds or fails, is the artifact at the center of each adventure. This makes the object at the center of the next Indiana Jones adventure a crucial part of the equation of the story’s success. So, in James Mangold’s entry into the series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, what exactly is the Dial of Destiny?

Why Do 'Indiana Jones' Artifacts Matter?

One of the reasons that the artifact is so important to the Indiana Jones films is that the object that Indy and the villains are after, in the best of the movies, is directly allied with the themes of the story. In Raiders of the Lost Ark, the Ark of the Covenant as the central artifact played a pivotal role, not simply as a desirable object but also in tandem with the desire for power that the villains of the story wanted to use the Ark to achieve. In The Last Crusade, the Holy Grail provided a counterpoint to the selfish desire for immortality exhibited by Walter Donovan (Julian Glover) and the contrasting use of the Grail’s powers by Indy (Harrison Ford) to save his father. In Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the crystal skull… something something aliens something something knowledge was their treasure.

What Is the Real 'Dial of Destiny'?

The success (and failure) of the previous artifacts of the franchise makes this next one extremely important to the success of the final story in the Indiana Jones franchise. The "Dial of Destiny," according to the premise of the film, is what is called the “Antikythera Mechanism” and appears to be a device that can turn back time. How exactly that works is a mystery, but it serves as an interesting and potentially powerful thematic object, as an aging Indy may be tempted to bring his own past back to life. It is also being pursued by a group of former-Nazi scientists, hoping to bring back the Third Reich and wreak havoc on the world with the power of this ancient artifact while set against the backdrop of the moon landing in 1969.

All in all, it seems like an intriguing premise that plays well with the themes of the story as Indiana Jones goes off on one last adventure as he struggles with his age and place in time. On the other hand, the idea of an ancient artifact that can actually turn back time seems a bit far-fetched. Admittedly, there were aliens in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but at least the crystal skull aspect was inspired by semi-plausible history and myth. The Ark of the Covenant might not actually melt your face off, but it has powerful precedents and a vital role in Biblical tradition. The Holy Grail is a central figure of Arthurian myth and legend, along with many others — and also has the added bonus of having an actual legend about drinking from the Grail granting immortality. But the Antikythera can’t be real, can it? Well, actually…

What Is the Antikythera Mechanism?

While the Antikythera does not (as far as we can tell) actually turn back time, it is a historical artifact that — unlike the Grail and Ark — has actually been rediscovered. It currently resides in the National Archaeological Museum in Athens — which would tend to take some of the mystery out of the adventure. But Indiana Jones himself can rest assured, as it definitely belongs in a museum.

The object itself was discovered in 1901 in a shipwreck off the coast of the Greek island of Antikythera, but it was not until many years later that something extremely curious was discovered about its properties. The scanning of multiple different segments of the object eventually revealed that it was actually a complex and interconnected system of gears designed for prediction and observation that ultimately made it the oldest-known analog computer.

What Did the Antikythera Mechanism Do?

What this computer was actually specifically “computing” is not crystal clear, but its general object is known: it was a system of gears designed around the second century BC that had a separate set of mechanics governing the motions of what at the time were all the known celestial bodies: the sun, the moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn. What it was designed to do was track and predict the relative positions of all of those different objects in the sky at once, and allowed the operator to see at a glance what the position of each of them would be at any given moment in the future. This included things like the phases of the moon and the timing of eclipses, and it even had the function to keep track of the four-year Greek Olympiad cycle. But no, it probably couldn’t turn back time. On the other hand, this was a device so complex and beyond its time that maybe the Greeks cracked the code on that one too. Or maybe Crystal Skull’s aliens made it.

Research is still ongoing into the dynamics of the Antikythera Mechanism, so there is no telling what might come next in the list of discoveries about this intricate historic artifact. Though, admittedly, time travel is rather low on the list of possibilities. What this next Indiana Jones adventure seems to have done is part of a long and fine tradition of earlier entries in the franchise: take an actual historic artifact with intriguing properties or myths and legends associated with it, and then play with the details and some creative license to produce and intriguing object of desire to both the heroes and villains of the story. The premise, at least, is quite promising. As the franchise is known for its elaborate thematic historical artifacts, this film promises to take a similar approach to a lesser-known but fascinating part of archaeological history.