“Preparation was not really necessary,” Harrison Ford says with that trademark wry smile in a new featurette for the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Ford was joined by director James Mangold, co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy as they discussed his final outing as the iconic adventurer, whom he began playing in 1981. Ford will hang up Indy’s famous fedora and whip after Dial of Destiny, which debuts in theaters next month.

The new featurette is dedicated to building up anticipation for Ford’s last ride; the legendary actor bid farewell to another of his most popular characters, Han Solo, in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The featurette opens with Mangold equating our love for Indiana Jones with our love for movies as a whole. “We love the cause and effect, we love the tripwire of events. All these pieces fit together to make the lightning in a bottle of an Indiana Jones film,” he says, over shots from the first four films in the series.

We then see a couple of key moments from Dial of Destiny, accompanied by some behind-the-scenes looks at what seems like Ford actually riding a horse. Kennedy pops in and says that the iconic star loves Indy as much as the audience does, so they carefully considered what the character's next adventure could be. “Or, in this case," she points out, "what could be the last adventure.” And in his final film, we find Indy in Cold War era 1969, on the cusp of retirement, as the Space Race heats up in the background. He doesn’t know it yet, but a new adventure is calling him, once again pitting him against the Nazis.

We then see several shots from the previously released promotional material, teasing some of the film’s highlights, such as the train fight, the tuk-tuk chase, and even an underwater sequence. We also get the briefest of glimpses at a sequence in which Indy, riding a bike, tails a plane that’s about to take off. “It’s filled with awe, and excitement, and danger. And they’ve completely captured that,” Waller-Bridge says, and Ford promises excited fans that they’re in for the ride of their lives. “I felt good. It felt that we had made a film that the audience deserved. I feel confident that we’re going to knock their socks off,” he signs off.

In Mangold We Trust

Dial of Destiny certainly has a high benchmark to cross. The first film in the series, Raiders of the Lost Ark, is regarded as a classic blockbuster, as is the third film, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. While critical reception for both the second and fourth films — Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull — has been less favorable, there’s still a lot to enjoy in those movies. Dial of Destiny is also the first installment in the long-running franchise to not have been directed by the great Steven Spielberg. But Mangold is a solid filmmaker who has proven himself over and over again, with excellent movies that showcase his wide range. Mangold has helmed the neo-noir thriller Cop Land and the whimsical romantic-comedy Kate and Leopold, and also the grim superhero hit Logan and the acclaimed Western 3:10 to Yuma.

Dial of Destiny also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and John Rhys-Davies. The film will be released in theaters on June 30, after premiering at the Cannes Film Festival this week. You can watch the new featurette here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.