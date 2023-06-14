With the summer movie season in full swing, the long-awaited release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is just around the corner. As anticipation continues to build momentum toward the film’s June 30 release, a brand-new featurette has been revealed from the movie's official Twitter account, which pays tribute to the franchise’s enduring legacy.

“The first time I saw Raiders of the Lost Ark with an audience, the movie played better than I ever imagined it could,” said Steven Spielberg, director of the earlier films. Serving as a nostalgic throwback, the featurette showcases footage from the original set of films, reminding audiences of the reasons why they fell in love with the franchise. “It was a very exciting story to tell. I was really happy.” Harrison Ford says. “And I’m delighted that there still is an interest in the character and the kinds of stories that we tell. I’m thrilled.”

While the featurette fully embraces the original franchise, it also features a behind-the-scenes look at what to expect from the upcoming film, with plenty of action-packed stunts that will aim to return the series to its original roots. “We talk about what is quintessentially Indy. It’s a combination of feeling like it’s grounded in something historical, but then the adventures sit right on the edge of the supernatural,” Producer Kathleen Kennedy adds. “It takes you right back to what it is that makes the Indy series so unique and so much fun.”

Image via Disney

What Will 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Be About?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will feature the long-awaited return of Ford to his iconic titular role. Specific plot details remain under wraps for now, but according to previous reports, the film will take place during the backdrop of the Apollo moon landings, where Indy accompanies his goddaughter Helena Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as the two must race against time to obtain the titular dial of destiny while facing former Nazi turned NASA scientist Jürgen Voller, played by Mads Mikkelsen.

Given the information provided so far, Dial of Destiny certainly echoes the original franchise and could serve as a proper course correction for fans who may have been disappointed with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008. Whether the latest Indy installment will resonate with fans remains to be seen for now, but with the movie set to be released in a little under three weeks, it won’t be long before fans get to return for one final adventure with their favorite explorer.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whips into theaters on June 30. Check out the official featurette for the upcoming film below.