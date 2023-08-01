The Big Picture Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny struggled at the box office, overshadowed by the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Dial of Destiny has grossed $167 million domestically and $188 million internationally, totaling $355 million globally after a month in theaters.

The film has underperformed due to losing theaters to other blockbusters and receiving a lower Rotten Tomatoes score than the disliked fourth Indiana Jones movie.

The rampaging success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer wasn’t without its casualties. While Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One certainly felt the brunt of the blowback, Disney’s already struggling Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was all but drowned by what has come to be known as the “Barbenheimer” event. That being said, the big-budget action-adventure passed a box office milestone this past weekend, although nobody at the studio is probably celebrating it.

After a month in theaters, the film has grossed $167 million at the domestic box office, and a further $188 million from overseas markets, for a running global total of $355 million. The film opened low to begin with, and has since lost over half its domestic theaters, with the bulk of the venues being realloted first to Dead Reckoning Part One, and then to Barbie and Oppenheimer.

This left Dial of Destiny with just $3 million at the domestic box office this weekend, while Barbie and Oppenheimer ran away with a combined total of nearly $150 million. The fifth film in the long-running Indiana Jones franchise debuted with a ho-hum $60 million at the end of June, and was greatly impacted by Dead Reckoning Part One a week and change later. Both movies have underwhelmed to different degrees — a performance made all the more disappointing because of their bloated $300 million budgets.

Image via Disney+

Harrison Ford Wouldn't Have Wanted to Go Out Like This

Dial of Destiny, believe it or not, has a lower score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes than the widely despised fourth Indy movie — Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which debuted back in 2008, and ended its domestic run with more than $300 million, and its worldwide run with nearly $800 million. Dial of Destiny is the fourth-highest grossing movie of the franchise (or second-lowest, depending on your worldview), ahead of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which grossed $333 million (but in 1984). Adjusted for inflation, Dial of Destiny remains the least successful movie of the franchise.

It also marks star Harrison Ford’s final outing as the iconic adventurer he began playing four decades ago, and is the first film in the franchise to not be directed by Steven Spielberg, or have a story by George Lucas. The movie is directed instead by James Mangold, who has proven himself across a variety of genres in the past, despite the occasional misstep. He is set to helm a standalone Star Wars movie next, remaining in the Lucasfilm stable. Dial of Destiny also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. You can watch our interview with Mangold here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.